Get your domestic help verified, Delhi Police appeals after IRS officer’s daughter’s murder

The brutal nature of the crime, in which the victim was reportedly sexually assaulted and strangled, has sent shockwaves across the Capital. In response, the Delhi Police has urged residents to thoroughly verify domestic help, tenants, and other household staff before hiring them. Officials stressed that such checks are not just a procedural formality but an essential preventive step that can significantly reduce the risk of serious crimes.

The murder of the 22-year-old daughter of an IRS officer in South Delhi on Wednesday allegedly by their former domestic help, Rahul Meena, 23, has raised serious concerns over safety in households where proper background verification of domestic workers is not conducted. According to police, the accused had previously worked at the residence but was dismissed six weeks ago. He allegedly returned early in the morning with the intent to steal.

“Delhi Police has continuously been making citizens aware of the need to get verification of their domestic helpers and tenants done. There is a solid basis behind this request, as it leads to a significant reduction in the possibility of crimes being committed by them. The verification process is free and easy, and can be done both online and at the nearest police station. We once again request all citizens of Delhi that, for their own and their family’s safety, they treat verification as their responsibility.” Devesh Chandra Srivastva, Spl CP Crime, Perception Management & Media Cell, Delhi police

Vijay Kochar, President of the RWA from Geeta Colony, East Delhi, shares, “We have been repeatedly urging residents to exercise caution before hiring any domestic help. We will be issuing notices and circulars to remind residents about the importance of verification, along with awareness material explaining the process. We will also keep track of domestic help being hired and whether residents are completing the required verification or not.”

Delhi-based homemaker Gayatri Chandra adds, “It is a very scary feeling to read such reports, especially as parents of two young kids. Both my husband and I are working, and there are times when the children are at home alone with the house help. Although we trust them as they have been working with us for a long time, I feel it is only responsible to get a proper verification done. Now we will get a verification done.”

How to apply for police verification for a domestic worker Online process Go to the Delhi Police website (https://delhipolice.gov.in) and navigate to the Citizen Services section, then choose Tenant/PG and Domestic Help Registration.

Register an account and fill out the online application form with details of the owner and domestic worker, including permanent address, identification documents, and contact information, then submit the form.

Offline process Collect the domestic help verification form from your nearest police station or download it from the Delhi Police website.

Complete the form by entering all required details of the employee, including address and details of the home town police station.

Submit the filled form along with necessary documents such as Aadhaar Card and Voter ID at the local police station.