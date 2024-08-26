Gram it: All hail Kanha, as Janmashtami fervour takes over Delhi

Check out our picture of the day that shows how Delhiites revel in the spirit of Krishna's birthday. Temples across Delhi-NCR were decked up for the festival.
Delhiites ventured out in huge numbers to be part of the Janmashtami celebrations on Monday. The festive fervour that was on an all time high in the Capital, kick-started the preceding weekend itself. Here’s a devotee offering prayers to God Krishna outside the illuminated Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir), at Mandir Marg, which offered a picturesque view to the shutterbugs.