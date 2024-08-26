 Gram it: All hail Kanha, as Janmashtami fervour takes over Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gram it: All hail Kanha, as Janmashtami fervour takes over Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 26, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Check out our picture of the day that shows how Delhiites revel in the spirit of Krishna's birthday. Temples across Delhi-NCR were decked up for the festival.

Delhiites ventured out in huge numbers to be part of the Janmashtami celebrations on Monday. The festive fervour that was on an all time high in the Capital, kick-started the preceding weekend itself. Here’s a devotee offering prayers to God Krishna outside the illuminated Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir), at Mandir Marg, which offered a picturesque view to the shutterbugs.

A devotee raises his hands to pay obeisance to God Krishna, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. (Photo: Mohd Zakir/ANI)
A devotee raises his hands to pay obeisance to God Krishna, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. (Photo: Mohd Zakir/ANI)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / Gram it: All hail Kanha, as Janmashtami fervour takes over Delhi
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On