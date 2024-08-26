Gram it: All hail Kanha, as Janmashtami fervour takes over Delhi

Delhiites ventured out in huge numbers to be part of the Janmashtami celebrations on Monday. The festive fervour that was on an all time high in the Capital, kick-started the preceding weekend itself. Here’s a devotee offering prayers to God Krishna outside the illuminated Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir), at Mandir Marg, which offered a picturesque view to the shutterbugs.

A devotee raises his hands to pay obeisance to God Krishna, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. (Photo: Mohd Zakir/ANI)