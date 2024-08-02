 Gram it: It's all about H20, as kanwariyas return to NCR from Uttarakhand - Hindustan Times
Gram it: It's all about H20, as kanwariyas return to NCR from Uttarakhand

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 02, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Check out our picture of the day that shows how kanwariyas, returning to the planes after collecting the holy water, are being welcomed at various spots in NCR.

As Kanwariyas return from Haridwar, and bring along the holy water of Ganges, police officials in Noida offer them drinking water and juice bottles to beat the humidity. Visuals of several kanwar groups dancing atop trucks, to DJ tunes, is a common sight at the Kalindi Kunj border and in other parts of the city during the season of sawan.

A scene from the Kalindi Kunj border of Delhi.
A scene from the Kalindi Kunj border of Delhi.

Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT

