Gram it: It's all about H20, as kanwariyas return to NCR from Uttarakhand

As Kanwariyas return from Haridwar, and bring along the holy water of Ganges, police officials in Noida offer them drinking water and juice bottles to beat the humidity. Visuals of several kanwar groups dancing atop trucks, to DJ tunes, is a common sight at the Kalindi Kunj border and in other parts of the city during the season of sawan.

A scene from the Kalindi Kunj border of Delhi.