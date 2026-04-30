Hindu College’s Mecca: DU fest season ’26 ends on a high note with Rashmeet Kaur’s concert

The Delhi University fest season for 2026 has finally wrapped up! Concluding it on a high note was Mecca, one of the most popular annual cultural fests on campus, which transformed Hindu College into a concert arena for singer Rashmeet Kaur to headline the Saturday night. Rashmeet Kaur, an alumna of Delhi University, performed on the final day of Hindu College’ Mecca. (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

A DU alumna herself, Rashmeet, was ecstatic to return to the varsity as a star performer! “Performing at Hindu College was a truly special moment for me,” Rashmeet told us off stage, adding, “As a student of Delhi University myself, it felt surreal to be on a stage I once stood in front of as an audience member during college festivals. The energy of the crowd was incredible, they connected so deeply with the music, and I could genuinely feel every emotion being shared in that space. It was an experience I’ll carry with me for a long time.”

Bajre Da Sitta and other Punjabi hits

Her music was driven by the crowd’s energy as Rashmeet opened with Faqeeran, and slipped into the night with ease. Dancing, pausing between verses to soak in the cheers, she let the crowd take the lead and followed them in singing. She made sure she wasn’t just performing, but was right there with DU students, and made every moment of her presence interactive.

From Nadiyon Paar, Ghana Kasoota, and Jutti Kasoori, to the all-time fave Bajre Da Sitta, the singer sang it all and made the evening one of the loudest on North Campus! Singing along with her among many was Piya Chandra, a final-year student of Ramjas College, who shared: “My friends and I had been waiting for Mecca to happen since almost a month now; the dates kept getting postponed. But, after attending Rashmeet’s act, it feels it was all worth the wait! I have seen her viral Reels on the same songs and find her voice so appealing. To watch her this close, performing and singing along with us, was an amazing experience.”

#ArtSake: Portrait to music

For Sehaj Verma, a second-year student of Hansraj College and a budding visual artist, the evening turned into an unforgettable evening. She carried along an acrylic portrait of Rashmeet, made by her, hoping her art would somehow catch the singer’s attention in the crowd. And, it did! Rashmeet spotted her, called her closer to the stage and accepted the artwork while pausing to click a few pictures with the young fan. When she went back to the stage after his brief episode, she held the portrait up on stage and exclaimed: “I love this so much! Thank you for taking out the time (to make this).”

But the moment didn’t end there as the crooner went on to dedicate the song Tere Bin Laage to this student, turning her simple attempt at being noticed into something far bigger. Sehaj Verma, told HT City, “I had made the painting thinking I will take it to the fest and try to somehow just have Rashmeet spot it, in the crowd. But, for her to actually invite me closer and talk to me and then celebrate my art on stage with a song is something I had never dreamt of!”

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