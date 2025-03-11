Holi shopping at Delhi's Sadar Bazar: Hammer, been pichkari, flashy wigs, colourful clothes and more!

Ahead of Holi, Delhi’s popular wholesale market in Sadar Bazar is buzzing with shoppers who are thronging the shops for quirky water guns and colour dispensers. In quest of giving a modern twist to the traditional celebrations, many are opting for unconventional accessories ranging from hammer-shaped pichkaris to Holi-themed t-shirts. But that's not all, for there's also some cool headgear and even hi-tech e-pichkaris that are pulling Holi enthusiasts to this market! Giving in to their childrens' demands, parents of young ones in Delhi-NCR are buying animation-themed pichkaris from Sadar Bazar.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Among the innovative must-haves, some Delhi-NCR residents are also flocking this place to stock up on unique items that promise to make their Holi parties bigger, brighter, and more fun than ever before!

This battery-operated e-pichkari requires 20 minutes of charging to cater to some four-five hours of fun. Price: ₹650.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

“This year the rush of shoppers is more than last time, aur log kaafi pehle se kharidaari ke liye aana shuru ho gaye thhe," shares Pawan Aggarwal, owner of Mansaji Toys in Sadar Bazar, adding, “The demand for Holi products is higher this year as customers have been flocking to our shop since February, which is quite early as compared to last year.”

The newly introduced shark pichkari is a toy water gun with a ring that can hold upto one litre of water. Price: ₹100 to ₹150.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

But that's not all, for the excitement to celebrate the festival of colours is so high among Delhi-NCR residents this year that new variations of water guns have been making quite a few waves. "New products such as the shark pichkari and the e-pichkari have become quite popular this year,” adds Aggarwal.

Confessing about the heightened craze for the upcoming festival, Venus Tuli, a shopper who visited the market, shares, “I went to Sadar Bazar with my daughter and mum to check out the new Holi products this time. It was so much fun! My daughter picked up some exciting items, and can't wait to show her favourites to her friends!”

Such craze among the young adults, for Holi shenanigans, has led to shopkeepers source quirky products to boost sales. Here's a lowdown of some of the things that you simply can't miss this Holi:

The hammer-shaped pichkari is available in small (2.5L) as well as large (5L) sizes. Price: ₹250 to ₹450.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Complete your festive look with a vibrant shirt such as this one. Price: ₹100 to ₹150.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

From colourful wigs to playful hats, fun headgear will make for a perfect addition to your Holi outfit. Price: ₹150 to ₹300.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

Themed on animated characters, these water guns are a hit among the children. Price: ₹250 to ₹300.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

This ain't no been for the saaap! The been or snake charmer's flute is a especially-designed pichkari that's gaining popularity for its unique concept and originality. Price: ₹350.(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction