HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 April 2025
Apr 01, 2025 08:57 AM IST
Tuesday, April 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#ArtAttack
What: Chinar – Through Time, Through Seasons, Through the Lens by Megha Sindwani
Where: The Art Hub Gallery, D-31, South Extension I
When: April 1 to 15
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)
#LitTalk
What: Modernity, Print and Sahitya: The Making of a New Literary Culture, 1886-1919 – Prof Sumanyu Satpathy, Prof Asha Sarangi, Prof Pragati Mahapatra & Prof Harish Trivedi
Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: April 1
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: BroCode Roast Battle ft Aashish Solanki
Where: Shah Auditorium, New Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines
When: April 1
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)