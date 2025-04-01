Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2025 08:57 AM IST

Tuesday, April 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#ArtAttack

What: Chinar – Through Time, Through Seasons, Through the Lens by Megha Sindwani

Where: The Art Hub Gallery, D-31, South Extension I

When: April 1 to 15

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: South Extension (Pink Line)

#LitTalk

What: Modernity, Print and Sahitya: The Making of a New Literary Culture, 1886-1919 – Prof Sumanyu Satpathy, Prof Asha Sarangi, Prof Pragati Mahapatra & Prof Harish Trivedi

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: April 1

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: BroCode Roast Battle ft Aashish Solanki

Where: Shah Auditorium, New Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines

When: April 1

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Civil Lines (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 April 2025
