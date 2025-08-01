HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2025

#TuneIn What: Ahista Ahista Tour ft Kazinama Live Catch It Live on Friday, 1 August 2025. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: August 1

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Goethe Darbaar | Delhi: City of Refuge – Rubina Singh, Dr Veio Pou & Rishi Majumder

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Kanjoos

Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Mandi House

When: August 1

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Golden Thread (directed by Nishtha Jain)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Papa CJ - Still Standing Up

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: August 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Delhi Pilitaxi Festive ’25 – Chapter 51

Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89 Lodhi Road

When: August 1 & 2

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

