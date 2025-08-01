HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2025

#TuneIn
What: Ahista Ahista Tour ft Kazinama Live
Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: August 1
Timing: 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Goethe Darbaar | Delhi: City of Refuge – Rubina Singh, Dr Veio Pou & Rishi Majumder
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: August 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Kanjoos
Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Mandi House
When: August 1
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Golden Thread (directed by Nishtha Jain)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: August 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Papa CJ - Still Standing Up
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: August 1
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Delhi Pilitaxi Festive ’25 – Chapter 51
Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89 Lodhi Road
When: August 1 & 2
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)