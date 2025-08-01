Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 10:14 am IST

Friday, August 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Ahista Ahista Tour ft Kazinama Live

Catch It Live on Friday, 1 August 2025. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Catch It Live on Friday, 1 August 2025. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

Where: SoHo Club, The Ashok, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: August 1

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Goethe Darbaar | Delhi: City of Refuge – Rubina Singh, Dr Veio Pou & Rishi Majumder

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Kanjoos

Where: The Black Canvas, LTG Auditorium, Mandi House

When: August 1

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Golden Thread (directed by Nishtha Jain)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: August 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Papa CJ - Still Standing Up

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: August 1

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Delhi Pilitaxi Festive ’25 – Chapter 51

Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89 Lodhi Road

When: August 1 & 2

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 August 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On