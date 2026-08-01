HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 1, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Utsaah – A celebration of life through dance Ft. Shovana Narayan, Kaavya Mittal & Meher Gupta
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: August 1
Timing: 6pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Bhupen Da Uncut (Director: Bobbeeta Sharma)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The Big Fat City (Director: Shilpi Marwaha)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 1
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Nar-Hari – Music, Mysticism & Spirituality Meet Science Ft. Ayush Jha, Rajat Kanungo, Sanvi Katoch & Sangeeta (Vocals and Harmonium), Kanha Trehan (Vocals & Khartaal), Satvik (Tabla), Amar (Guitar), Pragshu (Cajun), Anya Katoch (Chorus)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
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Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Wild Strawberries (Director: Ingmar Bergman)
Where: iPley Music Studio, E-201, Greater Kailash I
When: August 1
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Kids Art Party
Where: Tim Hortons, Unit 24, DLF CyberHub, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 1
Timing: 2pm & 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: The Screaming Canvases (Curator: Jigyasa Mishra)
Where: Kalamkar, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: July 30 to August 2
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ajab Gajab – Folk musical
Where: Depot 48, M9, Greater Kailash II
When: August 1
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.townscript.com
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Jhumka Making
Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: August 1
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Blunt ft. Onkar
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: August 1
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Artisinal Market – An exhibition of sustainable lifestyle brands
Where: Lokayata Art Gallery, 1, Hauz Khas Village
When: August 1 & 2
Timing: Noon to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)
#KhauDelhi
What: K-Food Fair 2026 – Taste the best of Korean Food
Where: Ambience Mall, NH-8, DLF Phase III, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 1 & 2
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moulsari Avenue (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Rakhi & Teej Edit – Fashion, Lifestyle and Kids Exhibition
Where: Lawn No 2, Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road, West Punjabi Bagh
When: August 1
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink & Green Lines)
#UpNext
What: PBG Soliderathon – Run for Soldiers, Run with Soldiers
Where: Delhi Cantonment, Sadar Bazar Road, Kabul Lines
When: August 2
Timing: 6am
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Cantt (Pink Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction