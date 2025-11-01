HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 November 2025

#TuneIn
What: The Qawwali Mehfil ft Manjari Chaturvedi (Sufi Kathak), Danish Hussain, Sibtain-Saqlain Nizami, Adil Hussain Khan Warsi-Fazil Hussain Khan Quadri
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: TAC Festival – Workshops on Glass upcycling, Embroidery, DIY Sticker Making, Experimental Arts Lab, etc
Where: 253/3, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib
When: November 1 & 2
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sonu Nigam Live In Concert
Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Bharatanatyam recital ft Anandita Narayanan
Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 1
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: GUL – A sculptural show on Mir’s poetry by artists Ritu & Surya Singh
Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony
When: November 1 to 30
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion & Ghatam Performance -- Song of the Clay Pot - My Journey With the Ghatam ft Sumana Chandrashekar & Navtej Johar
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Memory Lane / De terugreis (Dutch film with English subtitles/ Director: Jelle de Jonge)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Chanakya (Director: Manoj Navneet Joshi)
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
When: November 1 & 2
Timing: 3pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Papa Yaar ft Zakir Khan
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate
When: November 1 & 2
Timing: 2pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)