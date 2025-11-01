HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 November 2025

#TuneIn What: The Qawwali Mehfil ft Manjari Chaturvedi (Sufi Kathak), Danish Hussain, Sibtain-Saqlain Nizami, Adil Hussain Khan Warsi-Fazil Hussain Khan Quadri Gram it: That's how Delhiites are trying to find colour in the smoggy environs of the Capital. A view of the bright sadabahar flowers with the India Gate hidden in the plunging air quality is a perfect example to narrate this state of mind. Delhi’s air quality remained ‘poor’ on Saturday as it recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233 at 7am on, according to data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Photo: ANI)

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: TAC Festival – Workshops on Glass upcycling, Embroidery, DIY Sticker Making, Experimental Arts Lab, etc

Where: 253/3, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib

When: November 1 & 2

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Sonu Nigam Live In Concert

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp What: Bharatanatyam recital ft Anandita Narayanan

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: November 1

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack What: GUL – A sculptural show on Mir’s poetry by artists Ritu & Surya Singh

Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony

When: November 1 to 30

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

#LitTalk What: Book Discussion & Ghatam Performance -- Song of the Clay Pot - My Journey With the Ghatam ft Sumana Chandrashekar & Navtej Johar

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 1

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Memory Lane / De terugreis (Dutch film with English subtitles/ Director: Jelle de Jonge)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 31

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Chanakya (Director: Manoj Navneet Joshi)

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

When: November 1 & 2

Timing: 3pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs What: Papa Yaar ft Zakir Khan

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate

When: November 1 & 2

Timing: 2pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)