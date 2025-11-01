Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 1 November 2025

    Saturday, November 1 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 1, 2025 11:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    #TuneIn

    What: The Qawwali Mehfil ft Manjari Chaturvedi (Sufi Kathak), Danish Hussain, Sibtain-Saqlain Nizami, Adil Hussain Khan Warsi-Fazil Hussain Khan Quadri

    Gram it: That's how Delhiites are trying to find colour in the smoggy environs of the Capital. A view of the bright sadabahar flowers with the India Gate hidden in the plunging air quality is a perfect example to narrate this state of mind. Delhi’s air quality remained ‘poor’ on Saturday as it recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233 at 7am on, according to data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: That's how Delhiites are trying to find colour in the smoggy environs of the Capital. A view of the bright sadabahar flowers with the India Gate hidden in the plunging air quality is a perfect example to narrate this state of mind. Delhi’s air quality remained ‘poor’ on Saturday as it recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233 at 7am on, according to data from the Sameer app developed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Photo: ANI)

    Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 1

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: TAC Festival – Workshops on Glass upcycling, Embroidery, DIY Sticker Making, Experimental Arts Lab, etc

    Where: 253/3, Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib

    When: November 1 & 2

    Timing: Noon to 10pm

    Entry: www.skillboxes.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Sonu Nigam Live In Concert

    Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: November 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Bharatanatyam recital ft Anandita Narayanan

    Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 1

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: GUL – A sculptural show on Mir’s poetry by artists Ritu & Surya Singh

    Where: Method Delhi, D-59, Defence Colony

    When: November 1 to 30

    Timing: Noon to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet & Pink Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Book Discussion & Ghatam Performance -- Song of the Clay Pot - My Journey With the Ghatam ft Sumana Chandrashekar & Navtej Johar

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: November 1

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: 30th European Union Film Festival | Memory Lane / De terugreis (Dutch film with English subtitles/ Director: Jelle de Jonge)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 31

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Chanakya (Director: Manoj Navneet Joshi)

    Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    When: November 1 & 2

    Timing: 3pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Papa Yaar ft Zakir Khan

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, Indraprastha Estate

    When: November 1 & 2

    Timing: 2pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Gate (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 1 November 2025
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 1 November 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes