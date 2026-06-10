HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: Visitors at Kartavya Path braced a dust storm on Tuesday as IMD issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for thunderstorms and rain. Although southwest monsoon has progressed towards southern, central and parts of eastern India, it will continue to remain far away from the Capital until June-end. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

What: 18th EcoReels Film Festival – Environment, Climate Change & Sustainable Development

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Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 10 & 11

Timing: 10.30am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Aadhe Adhure (Director: Tripurari Sharma)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Tashi and the Monk (Director: Andrew Hinton & Johnny Burke)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: June 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

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{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Japanese Koinobori {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Japanese Koinobori {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Allow Me! ft Rahul Dua {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Allow Me! ft Rahul Dua {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 10 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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