HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Wednesday, June 10 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#CineCall
What: 18th EcoReels Film Festival – Environment, Climate Change & Sustainable Development
Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: June 10 & 11
Timing: 10.30am to 9.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Aadhe Adhure (Director: Tripurari Sharma)
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 10
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Tashi and the Monk (Director: Andrew Hinton & Johnny Burke)
Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate
When: June 10
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Japanese Koinobori{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Japanese Koinobori{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, Powerhouse Building, 30, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
When: June 10{{/usCountry}}
When: June 10{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Allow Me! ft Rahul Dua{{/usCountry}}
What: Allow Me! ft Rahul Dua{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida{{/usCountry}}
When: June 10{{/usCountry}}
When: June 10{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}