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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Wednesday, June 10 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 12:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Gram it: Visitors at Kartavya Path braced a dust storm on Tuesday as IMD issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for thunderstorms and rain. Although southwest monsoon has progressed towards southern, central and parts of eastern India, it will continue to remain far away from the Capital until June-end. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

What: 18th EcoReels Film Festival – Environment, Climate Change & Sustainable Development

Where: Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 10 & 11

Timing: 10.30am to 9.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Aadhe Adhure (Director: Tripurari Sharma)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 10

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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What: Tashi and the Monk (Director: Andrew Hinton & Johnny Burke)

Where: Lecture Room I, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodi Estate

When: June 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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