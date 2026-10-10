HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

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Gram it: An artisan gives finishing touches to idols of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, Ganesha and Mahishasura. Ahead of the Durga Puja festivities (October 17 to 21), this workshop in Noida’s Sector 31 is abuzz with activity as preparations begin soon for Durgotsava or Sharadotsava, which celebrates goddess Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasura. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)