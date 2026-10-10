HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 10, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Saturday, October 10 promises loads of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
If you thought several events were cancelled due to protests in Delhi, check again! Here's where you can still get your weekend plans sorted.
#LitTalk
What: Clearing the Smoke and Mirrors: Getting into the Bottom of Delhi's Air Pollution
Where: SOCIAL, T-306, Third Floor, Ambience Mall, 2 Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj
When: October 10
Timing: 4pm to 6pm
Entry: ₹550 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Empire in Stone: Qutub Minar Stories – Heritage Walk
Where: Qutub Complex, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli
When: October 10
Timing: 3pm to 6pm
Entry: ₹750 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Qutub Minar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufiyana Shaam Live
Where: Rumours Rooftop, Top Floor, 1A/27, H Block, Sector 63, Noida
When: October 10
Timing: 8pm
Entry: ₹200 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Jhumka Making
Where: The Gully Cafe, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: October 10
Timing: 5pm & 6pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Bin Bole Bol Ft. Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: October 10
Timing: 3pm to 6pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: ASEAN Bazaar 2026
Where: Embassy of the Philippines, 50-N, Nyaya Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: October 10
Timing: 1pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Vastra Parampara – Celebrating India’s Handloom Heritage
Where: Noida Haat, Sector 33A, Noida
When: October 8 to 15
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 34 (Blue Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction