Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 September 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 08:00 pm IST

Wednesday, September 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction

#StepUp

What: Beeja – Earth Seed ft Malavika Sarukkai (Bharatanatyam)

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Horizons of Memory – Solo exhibition of Yashwant Deshmukh

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: September 10 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ghazal Night ft Aakarshakh Band

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: September 10

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Qissa Be- Lagam – A documentary film on Hindi writer Mridula Garg (Directed by Sangeeta Gupta)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Appurv Gupta, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Neeti Palta & Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 September 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On