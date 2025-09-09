HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 September 2025

#StepUpWhat: Beeja – Earth Seed ft Malavika Sarukkai (Bharatanatyam)Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: September 10Timing: 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #ArtAttackWhat: Horizons of Memory – Solo exhibition of Yashwant DeshmukhWhere: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel ParkWhen: September 10 to 30Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line) #TuneInWhat: Ghazal Night ft Aakarshakh BandWhere: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, GhaziabadWhen: September 10Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line) #CineCallWhat: Qissa Be- Lagam – A documentary film on Hindi writer Mridula Garg (Directed by Sangeeta Gupta)Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi RoadWhen: September 10Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: The Lineup ft Appurv Gupta, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Neeti Palta & Angad Singh RanyalWhere: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 10Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction