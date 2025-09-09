HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 10 September 2025

#StepUp What: Beeja – Earth Seed ft Malavika Sarukkai (Bharatanatyam) Catch It Live on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 10

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Horizons of Memory – Solo exhibition of Yashwant Deshmukh

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: September 10 to 30

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ghazal Night ft Aakarshakh Band

Where: The Terrace, Plot-01, Sector-5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: September 10

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Qissa Be- Lagam – A documentary film on Hindi writer Mridula Garg (Directed by Sangeeta Gupta)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: September 10

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Appurv Gupta, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Neeti Palta & Angad Singh Ranyal

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 10

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

