Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Aankh Micholi

Catch It Live on 11 August 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#ArtAttack

What: The Call of the Mirror

Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 11

Timing: 12pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#CineCall

What: Anand

Where: Jugmug Thela, Champa Gali, Saket

When: August 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Register Here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Indie Soul Band Live

Where: Moire Cafe, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: August 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show Ft. Ravi Gupta

Where: Worldmark 2, Aerocity, Gurugram

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

 

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2024
