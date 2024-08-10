HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2024

#StagedWhat: Aankh MicholiWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 11Timing: 4pm & 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #ArtAttackWhat: The Call of the MirrorWhere: Travancore Palace, 10A, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught PlaceWhen: August 11Timing: 12pm to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #CineCallWhat: AnandWhere: Jugmug Thela, Champa Gali, SaketWhen: August 11Timing: 4pmEntry: Register HereNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Indie Soul Band LiveWhere: Moire Cafe, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, NoidaWhen: August 11Timing: 8pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Punchliners Comedy Show Ft. Ravi GuptaWhere: Worldmark 2, Aerocity, GurugramWhen: August 11Timing: 7pmEntry: www.insider.inNearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction