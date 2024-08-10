HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 August 2024

#Staged What: Aankh Micholi Catch It Live on 11 August 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 11

Timing: 4pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Call of the Mirror

Where: Travancore Palace, 10A, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 11

Timing: 12pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Anand

Where: Jugmug Thela, Champa Gali, Saket

When: August 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Register Here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Indie Soul Band Live

Where: Moire Cafe, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector-38A, Noida

When: August 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Punchliners Comedy Show Ft. Ravi Gupta

Where: Worldmark 2, Aerocity, Gurugram

When: August 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction