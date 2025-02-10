HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 February 2025
Tuesday, February 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Karna
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: February 11
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Fresh Produce 2025
Where: Method, Underground D-59, Defence Colony
When: February 1 to March 16
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Gujaratis – A Portrait of Community ft Salil Tripathi
Where: Conference Room - II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Double Bill | Kathak Recital ft Deepti Gupta
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: February 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: February 11
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Aheli – Valentine's Special Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini
When: February 11
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)