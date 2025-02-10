Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 February 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2025 11:11 PM IST

Tuesday, February 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2025 | Karna

Catch It Live on Tuesday, 11 February 2025 (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: February 11

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Fresh Produce 2025

Where: Method, Underground D-59, Defence Colony

When: February 1 to March 16

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Gujaratis – A Portrait of Community ft Salil Tripathi

Where: Conference Room - II, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Double Bill | Kathak Recital ft Deepti Gupta

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: February 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai ft Harsh Gujral

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: February 11

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Aheli – Valentine's Special Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Swarn Jayanti Park, Sector 10, Rohini

When: February 11

Timing: 10am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rithala (Red Line)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

