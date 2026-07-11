HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Saturday, July 11 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2026
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: July 11
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#Staged
What: Comedy In Chaos
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: July 11
Timing: 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: The Dream Girl Indian Tour Ft. Jasmine Sandlas
Where: Exhibition Hall 1C, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: July 11
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#LitTalk
What: Badass Begums (Speaker: Anoushka Jain)
Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram
When: July 11{{/usCountry}}
When: July 11{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 12pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 12pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free (Register here){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar{{/usCountry}}
What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre{{/usCountry}}
When: July 11 to August 31st{{/usCountry}}
When: July 11 to August 31st{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 11am to 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Joy Rooms Ft. When Chai Met Toast{{/usCountry}}
What: Joy Rooms Ft. When Chai Met Toast{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar{{/usCountry}}
When: July 11{{/usCountry}}
When: July 11{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8:30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 8:30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Khel Khayal Kagaz – Workshop by Pratyush Gupta{{/usCountry}}
What: Khel Khayal Kagaz – Workshop by Pratyush Gupta{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, 2nd Floor, Defence Colony{{/usCountry}}
Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, 2nd Floor, Defence Colony{{/usCountry}}
When: July 11
Timing: 1pm & 2pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Tragedy Mein Comedy (Writer & Director: Varun Sharma)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 11
Timing: 7:30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Ustad Murdal Ali Khan, Subhan Ali Khan & Amaan Ali Live – Sarangi & Tabla Recital
Where: Naadyatra Baithkas, B-477, Sushant Lok 1, Gurugram
When: July 11
Timing: 5 pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Coffee Painting
Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram
When: July 11
Timing: 1pm & 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Abijit Ganguly Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: July 11
Timing: 6 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Dm2buy IRL –
Where: Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar
When: July 11
Timing: 12pm to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction