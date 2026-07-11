HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram it: With the rain taking a brief pause, people step out to enjoy clear skies and cooler weather at India Gate, Delhi. The rain-washed roads and pleasant breeze made for a refreshing afternoon as people took leisurely walks along Kartavya Path. As IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rain for today, it's a good time for some Dilli Darshan!(Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP)

What: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2026

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: July 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#Staged

What: Comedy In Chaos

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: July 11

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: The Dream Girl Indian Tour Ft. Jasmine Sandlas

Where: Exhibition Hall 1C, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

When: July 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

#LitTalk

What: Badass Begums (Speaker: Anoushka Jain)

Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 11 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 12pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 12pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free (Register here) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 11 to August 31st {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 11 to August 31st {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 11am to 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Joy Rooms Ft. When Chai Met Toast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Joy Rooms Ft. When Chai Met Toast {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 11 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 8:30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 8:30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Khel Khayal Kagaz – Workshop by Pratyush Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Khel Khayal Kagaz – Workshop by Pratyush Gupta {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, 2nd Floor, Defence Colony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, 2nd Floor, Defence Colony {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When: July 11

Timing: 1pm & 2pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Tragedy Mein Comedy (Writer & Director: Varun Sharma)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 7:30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Ustad Murdal Ali Khan, Subhan Ali Khan & Amaan Ali Live – Sarangi & Tabla Recital

Where: Naadyatra Baithkas, B-477, Sushant Lok 1, Gurugram

When: July 11

Timing: 5 pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate

What: Coffee Painting

Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When: July 11

Timing: 1pm & 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Abijit Ganguly Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 11

Timing: 6 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Dm2buy IRL –

Where: Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar

When: July 11

Timing: 12pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON