HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 November 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 10, 2024 02:53 PM IST

The day of Nov 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Eckart Muthesius and Manik Bagh - Pioneering Modernism in India

Catch It Live on 11 November 2024

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: October 15 to December 8

Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: European Union Film Festival | Because I Love Bad Weather

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: November 11

Timing: 4pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Trial Ball ft Appurv Gupta

Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village

When: November 11

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Sampada Delhi Winter Show

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: November 10 to 12

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

