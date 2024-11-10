HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 November 2024
Nov 10, 2024 02:53 PM IST
The day of Nov 11 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: Eckart Muthesius and Manik Bagh - Pioneering Modernism in India
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: October 15 to December 8
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: European Union Film Festival | Because I Love Bad Weather
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place
When: November 11
Timing: 4pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Ball ft Appurv Gupta
Where: Laughter Nation Comedy Club, 9A, Hauz Khas Village
When: November 11
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Sampada Delhi Winter Show
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: November 10 to 12
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)