HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: June 12 to 14

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

When: June 12

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Kahani Vahani: Panne Se Parde Tak | A session with filmmaker and screenwriter Anu Singh on how stories evolve from the page to screenplay.