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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Friday, June 12 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jun 12, 2026 5:15 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Fitness & Lifestyle Expo

    Gram it: Delhiites, across the city, have been enjoying the pleasant weather as cool winds sweep the city. Bringing relief from the recent heat and encouraging residents to spend time outdoors, the weather is experienced at its best by this family near Rajghat. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Delhiites, across the city, have been enjoying the pleasant weather as cool winds sweep the city. Bringing relief from the recent heat and encouraging residents to spend time outdoors, the weather is experienced at its best by this family near Rajghat. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    When: June 12 to 14

    Timing: 10am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #Staged

    What: Human Library: Borrow a Story, Discover a Future

    Where: Gallery Romain Rolland, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: June 12

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Kahani Vahani: Panne Se Parde Tak | A session with filmmaker and screenwriter Anu Singh on how stories evolve from the page to screenplay.

    Where: Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: June 12

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #CineCall

    What: Mes del Orgullo (Pride Month) | Ibero-American Queer Film Festival – Screening of Sabar Bonda (Director: Vicente Alves)

    Where: Auditorium, Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: June 11

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 12 June 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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