HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 September 2024

#ArtAttack Catch It Live on 12 September 2024

This group art exhibition is curated by Georgina Maddox and Anu Bajaj.

What: Baroda Buzz

Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: September 5 to October 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: The Lower Depths

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aavartan – A Festival Of Indian Classical Dance & Music | Recital by Dhruv Bedi (Sitar) & Akram Khan (Tabla)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vivek Samtani Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: September 12

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Anshukam – Weaving Stories Through Threads

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction