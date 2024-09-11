HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Baroda BuzzWhere: Gallery Art Positive, F-213B, Old MB Road, Lado SaraiWhen: September 5 to October 5Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line) #StagedWhat: The Lower DepthsWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 12Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)#TuneInWhat: Aavartan – A Festival Of Indian Classical Dance & Music | Recital by Dhruv Bedi (Sitar) & Akram Khan (Tabla)Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 12Timing: 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Vivek Samtani LiveWhere: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, GurugramWhen: September 12Timing: 10pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: Anshukam – Weaving Stories Through ThreadsWhere: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: September 12Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction