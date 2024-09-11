 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 September 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 12 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 11, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Sept 12 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

Catch It Live on 12 September 2024
Catch It Live on 12 September 2024
This group art exhibition is curated by Georgina Maddox and Anu Bajaj.
This group art exhibition is curated by Georgina Maddox and Anu Bajaj.

What: Baroda Buzz

Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: September 5 to October 5

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

 

#Staged

What: The Lower Depths

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 12

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Aavartan – A Festival Of Indian Classical Dance & Music | Recital by Dhruv Bedi (Sitar) & Akram Khan (Tabla)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 12

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Vivek Samtani Live

Where: The Comedy Theatre, S-14, Central Plaza, Sector 53, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: September 12

Timing: 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54 (Rapid Metro) 

 

#FleaSpree

What: Anshukam – Weaving Stories Through Threads

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

 

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
