HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2025 09:00 PM IST

Monday, Jan 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Lost in Translation

Catch It Live on Monday, 13 January 2025

Where: Threshold Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: January 13 to February 22

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Chaar Yaar: Lohri Celebrations

Where: Margosa Lawns, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Raghukul Nayak Shree Ram: The Path of Truth

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: January 13 & 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Three Centuries of Muslim Women Travellers

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 13

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: The Lineup ft Vijay Yadav

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

