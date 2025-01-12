HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 January 2025

#ArtAttack
What: Lost in Translation
Where: Threshold Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave
When: January 13 to February 22
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Chaar Yaar: Lohri Celebrations
Where: Margosa Lawns, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Raghukul Nayak Shree Ram: The Path of Truth
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: January 13 & 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Three Centuries of Muslim Women Travellers
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 13
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Lineup ft Vijay Yadav
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)