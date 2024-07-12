 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2024 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2024 05:31 PM IST

The day of July 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: Piano

Catch It Live on 13 July 2024
Catch It Live on 13 July 2024

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg

When: July 13

Timing: 5pm & 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#ArtAttack

What: Destination India: Foreign Artists in India 1857-1947

Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor Place

When: July 13 to August 24

Timing: 10.30am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn

What: Naya Swar ft The Anirudh Varma Collective

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) 

 

#KhauDelhi

What: Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2024

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Kidwai Nagar

When: July 10 to 14

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: 30

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)


#JustForLaughs

What: Watermelons Under Tree Trunks ft Sumit Anand

Where: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) 
 

#FleaSpree

What: Raksha Bandhan & Teej Special

Where: A-1/35, Second Floor, Mianwali Nagar

When: July 13 & 14

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Peera Garhi (Green Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
