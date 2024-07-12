HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 July 2024

#StagedWhat: PianoWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus MargWhen: July 13Timing: 5pm & 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #ArtAttackWhat: Destination India: Foreign Artists in India 1857-1947Where: DAG, 22A Janpath Road, Windsor PlaceWhen: July 13 to August 24Timing: 10.30am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: Naya Swar ft The Anirudh Varma CollectiveWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 13Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #KhauDelhiWhat: Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2024Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Kidwai NagarWhen: July 10 to 14Timing: 11am to 9pmEntry: ₹30Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat - INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)#JustForLaughsWhat: Watermelons Under Tree Trunks ft Sumit AnandWhere: The Laugh Store, DLF CyberHub, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: July 13Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) #FleaSpreeWhat: Raksha Bandhan & Teej SpecialWhere: A-1/35, Second Floor, Mianwali NagarWhen: July 13 & 14Timing: 11am to 8pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Peera Garhi (Green Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction