HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 March 2025
Thursday, March 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#CineCall
What: Francophonie Film Festival | The Blue Elephant
Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: March 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Oneness – Exploring Universal Values
Where: Arushi Arts, W-23, Greater Kailash II
When: March 13 to May 12
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: IHC Holi Celebrations 2025 | Holi & Phaagun Songs by Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj
Where: Margosa Lawn, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Unveiling the First Galaxies and The First Black Holes – Illustrated lecture by Priyamvada Natarajan
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 13
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Chandaa Bedni
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: March 13
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 13
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: The Luxe Sale by Pernia's PopUp Shop
Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: March 12 & 13
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)