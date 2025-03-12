Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 13 March 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 08:08 PM IST

Thursday, March 13 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#CineCall

What: Francophonie Film Festival | The Blue Elephant

Catch It Live on Thursday, 13 March 2025

Where: Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: March 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Oneness – Exploring Universal Values

Where: Arushi Arts, W-23, Greater Kailash II

When: March 13 to May 12

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: IHC Holi Celebrations 2025 | Holi & Phaagun Songs by Shivangini Yeashu Yuvraj

Where: Margosa Lawn, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Unveiling the First Galaxies and The First Black Holes – Illustrated lecture by Priyamvada Natarajan

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 13

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Chandaa Bedni

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: March 13

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 13

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: The Luxe Sale by Pernia's PopUp Shop

Where: The Ashok Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: March 12 & 13

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

For more, follow HTCity Delhi Junction

