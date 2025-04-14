HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 April 2025
Apr 14, 2025 11:42 AM IST
Monday, April 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Kishore Kumar: The magical voice of Indian Cinema
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi
When: April 14
Timing: 6:00pm
Entry: Rs. 395 onwards
Nearest metro Station: Mandi House (blue and violet lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai by Harsh Gujral
Where: The laugh club, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram
When: April 14
Timing: 7:00pm
Entry: Rs. 999 onwards
Nearest Metro: Phase 2
#Staged
What: Tansen
Where: Akshara Theatre, Delhi
When: April 14
Timing: 7:00pm
Entry: Rs. 499 onwards
Nearest Metro: Janpath (violet line)
#ArtAttack
What: Narayan Biswas: Aitijhya
Where: Bikaner House
When: April 12 to April 21
Timing: 11:00am to 7:00pm
Entry: Free
Nearest metro: Mandi House (Violet Line)