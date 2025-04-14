Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 April 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2025 11:42 AM IST

Monday, April 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#TuneIn

What: Kishore Kumar: The magical voice of Indian Cinema

Catch It Live on Monday, 14 April 2025.
Catch It Live on Monday, 14 April 2025.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Delhi

When: April 14

Timing: 6:00pm

Entry: Rs. 395 onwards

Nearest metro Station: Mandi House (blue and violet lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Jo Bolta Hai Wahi Hota Hai by Harsh Gujral

Where: The laugh club, DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

When: April 14

Timing: 7:00pm

Entry: Rs. 999 onwards

Nearest Metro: Phase 2

#Staged

What: Tansen

Where: Akshara Theatre, Delhi

When: April 14

Timing: 7:00pm

Entry: Rs. 499 onwards

Nearest Metro: Janpath (violet line)

#ArtAttack

What: Narayan Biswas: Aitijhya

Where: Bikaner House

When: April 12 to April 21

Timing: 11:00am to 7:00pm

Entry: Free

Nearest metro: Mandi House (Violet Line)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

