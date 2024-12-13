HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 December 2024

#TuneIn What: The Brownprint Tour ft AP Dhillon Catch It Live on Saturday, 14 December 2024

Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, Indraprastha Estate, ITO

When: December 14

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Shaam-e-Ghazal ft Papon

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 1), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: December 14

Timing: 7.30pm to 9.30pm

Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Manodarpan – An Odissi Dance Drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: December 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#KhauDelhi

What: 14th National Street Food Festival

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road

When: December 14 & 15

Timing: 11am to 10pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: Massage ft Rakesh Bedi

Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas

When: December 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#TuneIn

What: I’m dreaming of a White Christmas ft The Lyric Ensemble of Delhi

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Niv Doc Station | Ruuposh

Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

When: December 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Winter Special Shopaholic Lifestyle Exhibition

Where: Community Centre, Sector 15, Faridabad

When: December 14 & 15

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Neelam Chowk Ajronda (Violet Line)

