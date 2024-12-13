HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 December 2024
The day of Dec 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#TuneIn
What: The Brownprint Tour ft AP Dhillon
Where: Indira Gandhi Arena, Indraprastha Estate, ITO
When: December 14
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Indraprastha (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jashn-e-Rekhta | Shaam-e-Ghazal ft Papon
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate No 1), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: December 14
Timing: 7.30pm to 9.30pm
Entry: www.jashnerekhta.org
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Manodarpan – An Odissi Dance Drama
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: December 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#KhauDelhi
What: 14th National Street Food Festival
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road
When: December 14 & 15
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Massage ft Rakesh Bedi
Where: NCUI Auditorium, 3 Siri Institutional Area, August Kranti Marg, Hauz Khas
When: December 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#TuneIn
What: I’m dreaming of a White Christmas ft The Lyric Ensemble of Delhi
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Niv Doc Station | Ruuposh
Where: Niv Art Centre & Film Studios, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai
When: December 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Winter Special Shopaholic Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Community Centre, Sector 15, Faridabad
When: December 14 & 15
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Neelam Chowk Ajronda (Violet Line)