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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Tuesday, July 14 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 08:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#DelhiTalkies

Gram It: A man was spotted walking on the Kartavya Path amid reduced visibility, in Delhi on Sunday. The city's AQI has slipped into the “poor” category at 261 on Monday, the highest in over 85 days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has attributed this to the dusty winds from storms in Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Delhiites, it is advised to keep your air purifiers on to breathe cleaner air.(Photo: Sathiya/ANI)

What: Bharat Tex 2026: Global Textile Expo

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 14 to July 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gurudiksha 2026 – A Musical Dedicated to Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Sacred Imprints in Time: Bhutanese Monastic Aesthetics in the Landscapes of Bodh Gaya and Rajgir

Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: July 14 to 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex on Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar Main Road, East of Kailash

When: July 14

Timing: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm & 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction

 
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Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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