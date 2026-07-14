HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Tuesday, July 14 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#DelhiTalkies
What: Bharat Tex 2026: Global Textile Expo
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road
When: July 14 to July 17
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#TuneIn
What: Gurudiksha 2026 – A Musical Dedicated to Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Sacred Imprints in Time: Bhutanese Monastic Aesthetics in the Landscapes of Bodh Gaya and Rajgir
Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath
When: July 14 to 15
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Cake Painting Workshop{{/usCountry}}
What: Cake Painting Workshop{{/usCountry}}
Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: July 14{{/usCountry}}
When: July 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 12pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 12pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Solo Piano Recital Ft. Vikram Ranjan{{/usCountry}}
What: Solo Piano Recital Ft. Vikram Ranjan{{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 14{{/usCountry}}
When: July 14{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack{{/usCountry}}
What: There Are Rivers in the Sky – Artworks by Saruha Kilaru (Curator: Priyanshi S){{/usCountry}}
What: There Are Rivers in the Sky – Artworks by Saruha Kilaru (Curator: Priyanshi S){{/usCountry}}
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 14 to July 17{{/usCountry}}
When: July 14 to July 17{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm to 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm to 9pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line)
#Staged{{/usCountry}}
What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show
Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex on Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar Main Road, East of Kailash
When: July 14
Timing: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm & 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction