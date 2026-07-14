HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies

Gram It: A man was spotted walking on the Kartavya Path amid reduced visibility, in Delhi on Sunday. The city's AQI has slipped into the “poor” category at 261 on Monday, the highest in over 85 days. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has attributed this to the dusty winds from storms in Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan. Delhiites, it is advised to keep your air purifiers on to breathe cleaner air.(Photo: Sathiya/ANI)

What: Bharat Tex 2026: Global Textile Expo

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Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road

When: July 14 to July 17

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gurudiksha 2026 – A Musical Dedicated to Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Sacred Imprints in Time: Bhutanese Monastic Aesthetics in the Landscapes of Bodh Gaya and Rajgir

Where: Darshanam Gallery, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), Janpath Building, Janpath

When: July 14 to 15

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Janpath (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

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{{^usCountry}} What: Cake Painting Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Cake Painting Workshop {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 12pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 12pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Solo Piano Recital Ft. Vikram Ranjan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Solo Piano Recital Ft. Vikram Ranjan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 14 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: There Are Rivers in the Sky – Artworks by Saruha Kilaru (Curator: Priyanshi S) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: There Are Rivers in the Sky – Artworks by Saruha Kilaru (Curator: Priyanshi S) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 14 to July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 14 to July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm to 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm to 9pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue Line) #Staged {{/usCountry}}

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What: Bhagavad Gita Experience – A Light & Sound Show

Where: ISKCON Auditorium, ISKCON Temple Complex on Hare Krishna Hill, Sant Nagar Main Road, East of Kailash

When: July 14

Timing: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm & 6pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place & Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 14

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcitydelhijunction

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