    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 November 2025

    Friday, November 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Nov 14, 2025 1:38 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #DelhiTalkies

    What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

    Gram it: Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan, is lit up and ready to welcome visitors as it opens India International Trade Fair in the Capital. The annual event usually draws thousands of visitors, every year. (Photo: DD News; For representational purposes only)
    Gram it: Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan, is lit up and ready to welcome visitors as it opens India International Trade Fair in the Capital. The annual event usually draws thousands of visitors, every year. (Photo: DD News; For representational purposes only)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

    When: November 14 to 27 [Business Days: November 14-18 & General Days: November 19 to 27]

    Timing: 10am to 5.30pm

    Entry: Ticketed (Available here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Korea Street Fair 2025 – K-Beauty, K-Fashion, K-Food, and K-culture

    Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity

    When: November 14 to 16

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

    #Staged

    What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Einstein

    Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

    When: November 14

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Akshar Mahotsav 2025 – Calligraphy workshops, sessions & exhibitions

    Where: National Museum, Janpath

    When: November 14 to 16

    Timing: 11am to 6pm

    Entry: www.aksharmahotsav.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Tira Rahguzar Yaad Aaya – KL Saigal (Director: Sayeed Alam)

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: November 14

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Better Days (Director: Elsa Bennett & Hippolyte Dard)

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

    When: November 14

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Kutiyattam Performance: Kamadahanam ft Margi Madhu – The scene of the burning of Kamadeva by Siva, with verses from Kalidasa’s Kumarasambhavam

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: November 14

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Umang | Winter Wedding Bazaar – Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition

    Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

    When: November 14

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 14 November 2025
