HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 November 2025

When: November 14 to 16

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: November 14

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

Where: National Museum, Janpath

When: November 14 to 16

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: www.aksharmahotsav.com

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan (Yellow Line)

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: November 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate

When: November 14

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

What: Kutiyattam Performance: Kamadahanam ft Margi Madhu – The scene of the burning of Kamadeva by Siva, with verses from Kalidasa’s Kumarasambhavam