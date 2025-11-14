HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 November 2025

#DelhiTalkies
What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)
When: November 14 to 27 [Business Days: November 14-18 & General Days: November 19 to 27]
Timing: 10am to 5.30pm
Entry: Ticketed (Available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
What: Korea Street Fair 2025 – K-Beauty, K-Fashion, K-Food, and K-culture
Where: Worldmark 3, Aerocity
When: November 14 to 16
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Airport Express Line)
#Staged
What: Delhi Theatre Festival | Einstein
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: November 14
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Akshar Mahotsav 2025 – Calligraphy workshops, sessions & exhibitions
Where: National Museum, Janpath
When: November 14 to 16
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: www.aksharmahotsav.com
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: 35th Urdu Drama Festival | Tira Rahguzar Yaad Aaya – KL Saigal (Director: Sayeed Alam)
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: November 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Better Days (Director: Elsa Bennett & Hippolyte Dard)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, Lodi Estate
When: November 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Kutiyattam Performance: Kamadahanam ft Margi Madhu – The scene of the burning of Kamadeva by Siva, with verses from Kalidasa’s Kumarasambhavam
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: November 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Umang | Winter Wedding Bazaar – Fashion Jewels Lifestyle Exhibition
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: November 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rohini East (Red Line)