India International Trade Fair 2025: Gates set to open in Delhi, here's everything to know

Organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), the event's Partner States this year will be Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. In addition to this, the Focus State will be Jharkhand. Besides, there will be State Day celebrations, seminars, workshops, conferences and cultural programmes on all days.

The annual event of India International Trade Fair (IITF), popularly known as the Trade Fair, is all set to return to Delhi. This will be the 44th edition of this event, which is known for exhibiting a wide variety of arts and crafts from not just India but even abroad. And this year, the same will be celebrated with the theme of Ek Bharat: Shresth Bharat, at the fair that will be hosted in the city from November 14 to 27 .

This edition of IITF will give a glimpse of how India is excelling in its campaign of Viksit Bharat @2047, and geared up to grab the position for itself as a $5 trillion economy with new technologies and innovation in diverse fields. In fact, highlighting the progress made by the country in innovation in AI, cyber security, deep-tech, and operation systems, IITF 2025 will also offer a platform to those interested, to get an insight on the agriculture front.

Apart from featuring state-of-the-art technologies, products, services and innovations along with CSR initiatives, the general public is often keen to visit the fair for it showcases an immense variety of India’s handicrafts and handlooms. The kaleidoscopic repertoire with its various hues, designs, motifs and techniques with diversity in both medium and method will this year too have a wide range of products that speak volumes about cultural heritage, artefacts, and motifs from different states and Union Territories of India and even international countries.

Catch It Live What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan); Gate 3 & 4 on Bhairon Road and Gate 6 & 10 on Mathura Road

When: November 14 to 27 [Business Days: November 14-18 & General Days: November 19 to 27]

Timing: 10am to 5.30pm (General public)

Entry: Tickets available at Delhi Metro stations & ITPO website

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)