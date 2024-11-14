Trade Fair returns to Delhi with a bigger, bolder avatar at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

An annual event, in the Capital, which represents the cultural ethos of art and artisans from across the country is India International Trade Fair (IITF). With the theme of Viksit Bharat @2047, the grand fair opens in the Capital from November 14, for all art and culture aficionados to assemble and soak in the rich heritage of India. Trade Fair is being organised at a bigger level this year, in the newly built halls in Bharat Mandapam Complex.(Photo: ANI)

While Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are the Partner States this year, the Focus State is Jharkhand. Including these, there are 33 states that will be exhibiting their cultural heritage at the fair. But fans of foreign exhibitors must know that this year there are be 11 foreign participants including “Egypt, Iran, South Korea, Sweden, Tunisia, and UAE” shares Shankra Nand Bharti, general manager, administration, adding, “In comparison to last year, the fair is being organised at a bigger level in the newly built halls in Bharat Mandapam Complex that is spread over a gross area of 1,07,000 sq mtr approximately. Over 3,500 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate and attract upto 1 lakh visitors a day.”

It’s important to note that though the nearest metro station for entry to the fair is Supreme Court, the tickets will not be available here or at the entry gates of the venue, in order to avoid crowding and chaos. Thus, like previous years, visitors can buy the tickets from 55 designated metro stations. In addition to these, one can also purchase the tickets online from Bharat Mandapam Mobile App, DMRC App Momentum 2.0, Delhi Sarthi, official ITPO website (www.indiatradefair.com), and DMRC website.

Catch It Live

What: 43rd India International Trade Fair

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: November 14 to 18 (Business days) and November 19 to 27 (For general public)

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm (Entry closes 5.30pm)

Entry: Gates 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg) and Gates 6 and 10 (Mathura Road)

Ticket: Available on 55 designated metro stations and Bharat Mandapam app

On business days -

Weekend: ₹500 (adults) and ₹200 (children)

Week days: ₹500 (adults) and 150 (children)

On general days -

Weekend: ₹150 (adults) and ₹60 (children)

Week days: ₹80 (adults) and ₹40 (children)

Free entry for senior citizens and specially abled

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line

