HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 September 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Still FormWhere: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya EnclaveWhen: September 11 to October 9Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines) #StagedWhat: A Fair AffairWhere: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi HouseWhen: September 14Timing: 4pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #LitTalkWhat: Kala-Samantar – Inclusive Performing Arts & Careers in the Arts for People with Disabilities and YouthWhere: Lecture Room II (Annexe), India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi EstateWhen: September 14Timing: 3.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Taaza Phool ft Pranav SharmaWhere: The Laugh Store, Fifth Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14 DwarkaWhen: September 14Timing: 4pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Bridal Asia 2024Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, ChanakyapuriWhen: September 14 & 15Timing: 11am to 6pmEntry: www.bridalasia.comNearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)