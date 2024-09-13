HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 14 September 2024

#ArtAttack What: Still Form Catch It Live on 14 September 2024

Where: Threshold Art Gallery, C-221, Sarvodaya Enclave

When: September 11 to October 9

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

#Staged

A moment from the play by Soch Rangmanch Theatre Group.

What: A Fair Affair

Where: LTG Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 14

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Kala-Samantar – Inclusive Performing Arts & Careers in the Arts for People with Disabilities and Youth

Where: Lecture Room II (Annexe), India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: September 14

Timing: 3.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Taaza Phool ft Pranav Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, Fifth Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14 Dwarka

When: September 14

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Bridal Asia 2024

Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

When: September 14 & 15

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: www.bridalasia.com

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

