HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 January 2025
Wednesday, Jan 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#ArtAttack
What: KALP (Phases)
Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Gallery 8 , Ravindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road
When: January 15 to 21
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Anshuman Pandey Memorial Concert | Shehnai recital by Sanjeev Shankar & Ashwani Shankar
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Sufi Night ft The Aakaar Band
Where: Moire Cafe Lounge & Bar, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38A, Noida
When: January 15
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: A Different Distance
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: January 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Gaurav Baisla
Where: The Laugh Store, 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka
When: January 15
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Crafts of Kutch
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: January 15 to 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)