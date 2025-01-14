HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 January 2025

#ArtAttack What: KALP (Phases) Catch It Live on Wednesday, 15 January 2025

Where: Lalit Kala Akademi, Gallery 8 , Ravindra Bhawan, 35 Ferozeshah Road

When: January 15 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Anshuman Pandey Memorial Concert | Shehnai recital by Sanjeev Shankar & Ashwani Shankar

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Sufi Night ft The Aakaar Band

Where: Moire Cafe Lounge & Bar, Gardens Galleria Mall, Sector 38A, Noida

When: January 15

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Sector 18 (Blue Line)

#LitTalk

What: A Different Distance

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: January 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Wednesday Comedy Night ft Gaurav Baisla

Where: The Laugh Store, 5th Floor, Vegas Mall, Plot No 6, Pocket 1, Sector 14, Dwarka

When: January 15

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 14 (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Crafts of Kutch

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: January 15 to 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

