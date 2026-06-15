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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Monday, June 15 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 06:15 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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#ArtAttack

Gram it: As a child plays in Gurugram, clouds hover over the Millennium City after a rainfall over the weekend, Today, Delhi may experience a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.(Photo: PTI)

What: Ratan Parimoo: Grammar of Seeing – A Retrospective of Becoming (Curator: Satyajit Dave)

Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 12 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Couple Pottery Workshop

Where: Costa Coffee, Shop No 29, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar

When: June 15

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Living Landscapes

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: June 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Abhivyakti – Rangmanch Ki Kahaniyan

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

 
art exhibition comedy show htcity listing event noida gurugram culture khan market
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Home / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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