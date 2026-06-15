HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Monday, June 15 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#ArtAttack
What: Ratan Parimoo: Grammar of Seeing – A Retrospective of Becoming (Curator: Satyajit Dave)
Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: June 12 to 16
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Couple Pottery Workshop
Where: Costa Coffee, Shop No 29, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar
When: June 15
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Living Landscapes
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: June 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Abhivyakti – Rangmanch Ki Kahaniyan
Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: June 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: Late Night Comedy Show{{/usCountry}}
What: Late Night Comedy Show{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Comedy Theatre, No 31 (Second Floor), Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Comedy Theatre, No 31 (Second Floor), Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village{{/usCountry}}
When: June 15{{/usCountry}}
When: June 15{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 10pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line){{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction{{/usCountry}}