HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 June 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack

Gram it: As a child plays in Gurugram, clouds hover over the Millennium City after a rainfall over the weekend, Today, Delhi may experience a spell of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.(Photo: PTI)

What: Ratan Parimoo: Grammar of Seeing – A Retrospective of Becoming (Curator: Satyajit Dave)

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Where: CCA, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: June 12 to 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: Couple Pottery Workshop

Where: Costa Coffee, Shop No 29, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar

When: June 15

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Living Landscapes

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

When: June 14

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Abhivyakti – Rangmanch Ki Kahaniyan

Where: LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: June 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What: Late Night Comedy Show {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Late Night Comedy Show {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Comedy Theatre, No 31 (Second Floor), Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Comedy Theatre, No 31 (Second Floor), Sardar Inderjit Singh Bhatia Road, Hauz Khas Village {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: June 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: June 15 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 10pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 10pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: www.bookmyshow.com {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction {{/usCountry}}

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