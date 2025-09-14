Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 September 2025

    Monday, September 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Sep 14, 2025 8:00 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Lunch Session with Chochung Dema (Pop music)

    Catch It Live on Monday, 15 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

    When: September 15

    Timing: 1.30pm

    Entry: www.thepianoman.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Chromatic Currents – India debut of Singapore’s artist, Kumari Nahappan

    Where: Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur

    When: September 12 to October 30 (Sundays closed)

    Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) or Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

    #LitTalk

    What: Democracy’s Heartland: Inside the Battle for Power in South Asia – Ambassador Shivshankar Menon, Professor Kavita Sharma, SY Quraishi (Author of the Book), Shyam Saran & Professor Pushpesh Pant

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: September 14

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Judge Me If You Can ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat

    When: September 15

    Timing: 7.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Bengal Pre-Puja Expo

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: September 2 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: 30 (Adults) & 20 (Children)

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/ HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 15 September 2025
