HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 September 2025

What: Lunch Session with Chochung Dema (Pop music)

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave

When: September 15

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

What: Chromatic Currents – India debut of Singapore’s artist, Kumari Nahappan

Where: Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur

When: September 12 to October 30 (Sundays closed)

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) or Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Democracy’s Heartland: Inside the Battle for Power in South Asia – Ambassador Shivshankar Menon, Professor Kavita Sharma, SY Quraishi (Author of the Book), Shyam Saran & Professor Pushpesh Pant