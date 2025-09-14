HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 15 September 2025

#TuneIn
What: Lunch Session with Chochung Dema (Pop music)
Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Commercial Complex, B 6/7-22, Safdarjung Enclave
When: September 15
Timing: 1.30pm
Entry: www.thepianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Chromatic Currents – India debut of Singapore’s artist, Kumari Nahappan
Where: Pristine Contemporary, Saini Bhawan, A-178, C3 Ground Floor, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Kotla Mubarkpur
When: September 12 to October 30 (Sundays closed)
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) or Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Democracy’s Heartland: Inside the Battle for Power in South Asia – Ambassador Shivshankar Menon, Professor Kavita Sharma, SY Quraishi (Author of the Book), Shyam Saran & Professor Pushpesh Pant
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Judge Me If You Can ft Aashish Solanki
Where: Happy High, 119, 5th Floor, Sishan House, Shahpur Jat
When: September 15
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Bengal Pre-Puja Expo
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: September 2 to 15
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹30 (Adults) & ₹20 (Children)
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)