HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 August 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Past Forward by Anjaneyulu G Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel ParkWhen: August 10 to September 7Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line) #StagedWhat: Do kahaniya, Ek prayogWhere: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh MargWhen: August 16Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line) #TuneInWhat: The Think FloydianWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya NagarWhen: August 16Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #CineCallWhat: 50 Years of Fun | We Never DieWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 16Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Rakhi Edition by Atulya Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi HouseWhen: August 16Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction