 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 15, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Past Forward by Anjaneyulu G 

Catch It Live on 16 August 2024
Catch It Live on 16 August 2024

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: August 10 to September 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

 

#Staged

What: Do kahaniya, Ek prayog

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: The Think Floydian

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: 50 Years of Fun | We Never Die

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Edition by Atulya 

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 



For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 August 2024
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On