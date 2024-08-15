HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 16 August 2024

#ArtAttack What: Past Forward by Anjaneyulu G Catch It Live on 16 August 2024

Where: Art Alive Gallery, S-221, Panchsheel Park

When: August 10 to September 7

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Panchsheel Park (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Do kahaniya, Ek prayog

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharak Singh Marg

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line) & Shivaji Stadium (Orange Line)

#TuneIn

What: The Think Floydian

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 16

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: 50 Years of Fun | We Never Die

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 16

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi Edition by Atulya

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: August 16

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)





