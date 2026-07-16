HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#Staged

Gram it: Delhi got its share of divinity at Jagannath Rath Yatra processions across the city. At this yatra, organised at Thyagraj Nagar on Thursday, artistes performed traditional Odissi and devotional folk dances. The annual festival marks the ceremonial journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra through a grand chariot procession. (Photo: Sanchit Khanna/HT)

What: Locked Within (Director Aryan Madhok)

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Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

When: July 17

Timings: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music Ft. Soumya Kannan, Ratul S Kumar & Mannai N Kannan

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{{^usCountry}} Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When: July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #StepUp {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Samhita: A Union of Jivathma With Paramathma – Bharatanatyam Presentation by Srishti Budhori Sharma {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Samhita: A Union of Jivathma With Paramathma – Bharatanatyam Presentation by Srishti Budhori Sharma {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timings: 7pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #TuneIn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 17 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 5.30pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop {{/usCountry}}

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Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: July 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#Staged

What: Rhythms of Maharashtra: Lavani & Jogwa – A Folk Dance & Music Performance Ft. Ritu Akash Bahadure, Riya, Mehak, Soumya, Arshad, Akash and Samrudhi (Dance); Lokesh (Keyboard); Ajay and Rahul (Dholki); Divya (Vocals)

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Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 17

Timings: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Pratikalpayan: A Cultural Odyssey of Ujjayini

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 17

Timings: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: Mexican Film Posters: The Golden Age of Cinema – Artworks by Josep Renau

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Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)

When: July 17 to September 18

Timings: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#JustforLaughs

What: Practice Ft. Manik Mahna

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 17

Timings: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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