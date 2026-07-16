HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 17 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Friday, July 17 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#Staged
What: Locked Within (Director Aryan Madhok)
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: July 17
Timings: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: An Evening of Indian Classical Music Ft. Soumya Kannan, Ratul S Kumar & Mannai N Kannan
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Theatre, Amaltas, India Habitat Center, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 17{{/usCountry}}
When: July 17{{/usCountry}}
Timings: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timings: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp{{/usCountry}}
What: Samhita: A Union of Jivathma With Paramathma – Bharatanatyam Presentation by Srishti Budhori Sharma{{/usCountry}}
What: Samhita: A Union of Jivathma With Paramathma – Bharatanatyam Presentation by Srishti Budhori Sharma{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road{{/usCountry}}
When: July 17{{/usCountry}}
When: July 17{{/usCountry}}
Timings: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Timings: 7pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn{{/usCountry}}
What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances{{/usCountry}}
What: Swar Samrat Festival 2026 – Indian Classical Music & Dance Performances{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
Where: Shri Ram Centre For Performing Arts, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House{{/usCountry}}
When: July 17{{/usCountry}}
When: July 17{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 5.30pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop{{/usCountry}}
What: Weave The Future 4.0: Mann Ki Marammat – Cloth Repairing Workshop{{/usCountry}}
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: July 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#Staged
What: Rhythms of Maharashtra: Lavani & Jogwa – A Folk Dance & Music Performance Ft. Ritu Akash Bahadure, Riya, Mehak, Soumya, Arshad, Akash and Samrudhi (Dance); Lokesh (Keyboard); Ajay and Rahul (Dholki); Divya (Vocals)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 17
Timings: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Pratikalpayan: A Cultural Odyssey of Ujjayini
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 17
Timings: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Mexican Film Posters: The Golden Age of Cinema – Artworks by Josep Renau
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48, Hanuman Road, Connaught Place (CP)
When: July 17 to September 18
Timings: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustforLaughs
What: Practice Ft. Manik Mahna
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 17
Timings: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction