HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2025

#Staged What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Laila Majnu — Hindi Play Catch It Live on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Fête de la Musique | David Walters Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: June 18

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.pianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Summer Edition – An Exhibition of Contemporary Art

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: June 16 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: 24th Barabati Nrutyotsaba ft Geeta Mahalik & group (Odissi), Sasmita Panda & Sugyani Mohapatra (Odissi duet), Jayprabha Menon & group (Mohiniyattam), Odissi Nrutya Mandal (Odissi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Usool Band Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: June 18

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 18

Timing: 9.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

#DelhiTalkies

What: National Trans Employment Mela 2025

Where: The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba, Connaught Place

When: June 18

Timing: Noon onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The Flea

Where: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket

When: June 18 to 22

Timing: 3pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

