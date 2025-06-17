Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Wednesday, June 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#Staged

What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Laila Majnu — Hindi Play

Catch It Live on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)
Catch It Live on Wednesday, 18 June 2025.(Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: June 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#TuneIn 

What: Fête de la Musique | David Walters Live 

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar 

When: June 18 

Timing: 8.30pm 

Entry: www.pianoman.in 

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Summer Edition – An Exhibition of Contemporary Art 

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg 

When: June 16 to 23 

Timing: 11am to 8pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#StepUp

What: 24th Barabati Nrutyotsaba ft Geeta Mahalik & group (Odissi), Sasmita Panda & Sugyani Mohapatra (Odissi duet), Jayprabha Menon & group (Mohiniyattam), Odissi Nrutya Mandal (Odissi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: June 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#TuneIn

What: Usool Band Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: June 18

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Kapoor Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: June 18

Timing: 9.45pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)  

 

#DelhiTalkies

What: National Trans Employment Mela 2025

Where: The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba, Connaught Place

When: June 18

Timing: Noon onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)

 

#FleaSpree 

What: The Flea 

Where: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket 

When: June 18 to 22 

Timing: 3pm to 10pm 

Entry: Free  

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) 

 

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On