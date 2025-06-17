HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 June 2025
Wednesday, June 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#Staged
What: NSD's Summer Theatre Festival 2025 | Laila Majnu — Hindi Play
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: June 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Fête de la Musique | David Walters Live
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: June 18
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.pianoman.in
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Summer Edition – An Exhibition of Contemporary Art
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: June 16 to 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: 24th Barabati Nrutyotsaba ft Geeta Mahalik & group (Odissi), Sasmita Panda & Sugyani Mohapatra (Odissi duet), Jayprabha Menon & group (Mohiniyattam), Odissi Nrutya Mandal (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: June 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Usool Band Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: June 18
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Kapoor Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: June 18
Timing: 9.45pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#DelhiTalkies
What: National Trans Employment Mela 2025
Where: The LaLiT New Delhi, Barakhamba, Connaught Place
When: June 18
Timing: Noon onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The Flea
Where: The Plaza, Select CityWalk, Saket
When: June 18 to 22
Timing: 3pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)