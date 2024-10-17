Menu Explore
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 October 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 17, 2024 07:00 PM IST

The day of Oct 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged

What: KNMA Theatre Festival | Project Darling!

Catch It Live on 18 October 2024
Catch It Live on 18 October 2024

Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

When: October 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

 

#TuneIn

What: Jashn-e-Urdu | Aaj Ki Shaam Aap Ke Naam ft Pooja Gaitonde

Where: Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place

When: October 18

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) 

 

#Step-Up 

What: International Festival on Indian Dance | Mohiniyattam ft Sunanda Nair

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: October 18

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

 

#LitTalk

What: Yeh Shaam Mastani ft Zeenat Aman

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area

When: October 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Joy

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: October 18

Timing: 5.30pm

Entry: Register Here

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Dropout ft Haseeb Khan

Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

When: October 18

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#FleaSpree

What: Purnam’s Diwali Edit

Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: October 18

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
