HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 October 2024
The day of Oct 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!
#Staged
What: KNMA Theatre Festival | Project Darling!
Where: Amphitheatre, Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
When: October 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Jashn-e-Urdu | Aaj Ki Shaam Aap Ke Naam ft Pooja Gaitonde
Where: Central Park, Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place
When: October 18
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#Step-Up
What: International Festival on Indian Dance | Mohiniyattam ft Sunanda Nair
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg
When: October 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Yeh Shaam Mastani ft Zeenat Aman
Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, August Kranti Marg, Siri Fort Institutional Area
When: October 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Joy
Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: October 18
Timing: 5.30pm
Entry: Register Here
Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Dropout ft Haseeb Khan
Where: Nojoto Creator Hub, PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: October 18
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Purnam’s Diwali Edit
Where: The Claridges, 12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: October 18
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)