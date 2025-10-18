HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 October 2025

#TuneIn
What: Circus Maximus Stadium Tour ft Travis Scott
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
When: October 18 & 19
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ww.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: A Star named Arundhati – An exhibition on Bengali actor-director-singer Arundhati Devi (Curated by Mrinalini Vasudevan & Tapati Guha-Thakurta)
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 11 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bijoya Sammelan ft Sounak Chattopadhyay (Vocal recital)
Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 18
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Hello Zindagi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: October 18 & 19
Timing: 4pm & 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Halki Kalki Fati? ft Vikas Kush Sharma
Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: October 18
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Rangreza – A Diwali Carnival
Where: Apni Pathshala Gurukulam, Gali No 03, Palla 01, Palla Number 1, Shiva Colony, Sehatpur, Faridabad
When: October 18
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sarai (Violet Line)