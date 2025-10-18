Edit Profile
    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 October 2025

    Saturday, October 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Oct 18, 2025 9:17 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #TuneIn

    What: Circus Maximus Stadium Tour ft Travis Scott

    Gram it: An artist paints a Mughal-era heritage monument at the Delhi Golf Club where the DP World India Championship 2025 (Oct 16 to 19) is seeing action from some of the biggest names in the sport. (Photo: Arun Sankar/AFP)
    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

    When: October 18 & 19

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: ww.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: A Star named Arundhati – An exhibition on Bengali actor-director-singer Arundhati Devi (Curated by Mrinalini Vasudevan & Tapati Guha-Thakurta)

    Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 11 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bijoya Sammelan ft Sounak Chattopadhyay (Vocal recital)

    Where: Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: October 18

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Hello Zindagi

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: October 18 & 19

    Timing: 4pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Halki Kalki Fati? ft Vikas Kush Sharma

    Where: Guftagu Comedy Club, Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram

    When: October 18

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Rangreza – A Diwali Carnival

    Where: Apni Pathshala Gurukulam, Gali No 03, Palla 01, Palla Number 1, Shiva Colony, Sehatpur, Faridabad

    When: October 18

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sarai (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

