HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 October 2025

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

When: October 18 & 19

Timing: 5pm

Entry: ww.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: A Star named Arundhati – An exhibition on Bengali actor-director-singer Arundhati Devi (Curated by Mrinalini Vasudevan & Tapati Guha-Thakurta)