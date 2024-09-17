HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 September 2024

#TuneInWhat: Nizami Brothers LiveWhere: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, GurugramWhen: September 18Timing: 9.30pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)#StepUpWhat: IIC Double Bill | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sreya PRWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 18Timing: 6pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)#CineCallWhat: Antarnaad – The Voice WithinWhere: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: September 18Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)#ArtAttackWhat: The Journey WithinWhere: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara RoadWhen: September 16 to 21Timing: 11am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)#JustForLaughsWhat: Best Of Laugh Store ft Vinay SharmaWhere: The Laugh Store, Shop No 4D, Ground Floor, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, GurugramWhen: September 18Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction