Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 September 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 17, 2024 04:00 PM IST

The day of Sept 18 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#TuneIn

What: Nizami Brothers Live

Catch It Live on 18 September 2024
Catch It Live on 18 September 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 18

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Double Bill | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sreya PR

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Antarnaad – The Voice Within

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Journey Within

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 16 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best Of Laugh Store ft Vinay Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, Shop No 4D, Ground Floor, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On