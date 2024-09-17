HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 18 September 2024

#TuneIn What: Nizami Brothers Live Catch It Live on 18 September 2024

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 18

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: IIC Double Bill | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sreya PR

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Antarnaad – The Voice Within

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Journey Within

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: September 16 to 21

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Best Of Laugh Store ft Vinay Sharma

Where: The Laugh Store, Shop No 4D, Ground Floor, Tower 8C, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: September 18

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

