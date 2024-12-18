HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 December 2024

#ArtAttack
What: Vama
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: December 14 to 21
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#StepUp
What: Ekam Bharat – Season 2
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 19
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Global Tumult – India as a Pole Star
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi
Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: December 19
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Thursday Tickles ft Aashish Solanki
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village
When: December 19
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.insider.in
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)