HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 18, 2024 08:00 PM IST

The day of Dec 19 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Vama

Catch It Live on Thursday, 19 December 2024


Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: December 14 to 21

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#StepUp

What: Ekam Bharat – Season 2

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 19

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Global Tumult – India as a Pole Star

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bollywood Groove ft Palak Oberoi

Where: Studio XO Bar, 1st Floor, Trilium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: December 19

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Aashish Solanki

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village

When: December 19

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.insider.in

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

