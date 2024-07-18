HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2024

#CineCallWhat: Call Me DancerWhere: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught PlaceWhen: July 19Timing: 5.30pm to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) #ArtAttackWhat: The Script of the InfiniteWhere: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: July 19 to September 30Timing: 10am to 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #StepUpWhat: Kuchipudi Recital ft Aadya GuptaWhere: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus MargWhen: July 19Timing: 6.45pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) #TuneInWhat: 5 Years / All With You Tour ft MeewakchingWhere: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF Avenue Mall, Press Enclave Road, SaketWhen: July 19Timing: 8pmEntry: www.skillboxes.comNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)#FleaSpreeWhat: Fashion, Textiles and AccessoriesWhere: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi HouseWhen: July 19Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction