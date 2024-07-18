HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 19 July 2024

#CineCall What: Call Me Dancer Catch It Live on 19 July 2024

Where: American Center, 24, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: July 19

Timing: 5.30pm to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Barakhamba Road (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Script of the Infinite

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: July 19 to September 30

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#StepUp

What: Kuchipudi Recital ft Aadya Gupta

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg

When: July 19

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

What: 5 Years / All With You Tour ft Meewakching

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF Avenue Mall, Press Enclave Road, Saket

When: July 19

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)



#FleaSpree

What: Fashion, Textiles and Accessories

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6, Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: July 19

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

