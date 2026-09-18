HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Sapna Choudhary Live
Where: Underpass Cafe, 1, Defence Colony
When: September 19
Timing: 11.30pm
Entry: www.bookyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: HEADS – Every Face Holds a Story
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: September 17 to 23
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Reverse Glass Painting
Where: Delhi Art Centre, Second Floor, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai
When: September 19
Timing: 4pm to 6pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Book Discussion: Aaj Rachyo Hai Basant Nizam Ghar by Yousuf Saeed & Sanjay Joshi | Film Screening: Basant, Khusrau Darya Prem Ka
Where: Auditorium, Humayun's Tomb Museum, Sunder Nursery, Humayun World Heritage Site Complex, Nizamuddin
When: September 19
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Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Kids Carnival
Where: Jungle Trail Park, Under Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 94, Noida
When: September 19 & 20
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹120 (Park Entry)
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Abhijit Ganguly Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 19
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: The House Of Labels
Where: A 26/13, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram
When: September 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction