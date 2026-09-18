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HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Saturday, September 19 promises lots of fun if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan the day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 23:11:46 IST
By HT Correspondent
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#TuneIn

Gram it: With Ganesh Mahotsav being celebrated with much excitement across Delhi-NCR, the festivities have filled the city’s air with emotions that the lensman are endeavouring to capture. Here’s how some devotees participated in a recent procession that celebrated the Dudheshwar Nath Ganpati Laddu Mahotsav in Ghaziabad. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)
Gram it: With Ganesh Mahotsav being celebrated with much excitement across Delhi-NCR, the festivities have filled the city’s air with emotions that the lensman are endeavouring to capture. Here’s how some devotees participated in a recent procession that celebrated the Dudheshwar Nath Ganpati Laddu Mahotsav in Ghaziabad. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

What: Sapna Choudhary Live

Where: Underpass Cafe, 1, Defence Colony

When: September 19

Timing: 11.30pm

Entry: www.bookyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jangpura (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: HEADS – Every Face Holds a Story

Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

When: September 17 to 23

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#PlayDate

What: Workshop | Reverse Glass Painting

Where: Delhi Art Centre, Second Floor, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

When: September 19

Timing: 4pm to 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Book Discussion: Aaj Rachyo Hai Basant Nizam Ghar by Yousuf Saeed & Sanjay Joshi | Film Screening: Basant, Khusrau Darya Prem Ka

Where: Auditorium, Humayun's Tomb Museum, Sunder Nursery, Humayun World Heritage Site Complex, Nizamuddin

When: September 19

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Kids Carnival

Where: Jungle Trail Park, Under Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 94, Noida

When: September 19 & 20

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: 120 (Park Entry)

Nearest Metro Station: Okhla Bird Sanctuary (Magenta Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Abhijit Ganguly Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 19

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree

What: The House Of Labels

Where: A 26/13, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram

When: September 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

 
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Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on September 19, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
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