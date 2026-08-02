HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Sawani-Jugalbandi: Monsoon Sangeet Sabha Ft. Aastha Goswami (Vocals), Chandrima Majumdar (Sarod), Akhtar Hassan (Tabla) and Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: The Rising Horizons
Where: Delhi Art Centre, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai
When: August 2 to 16
Timing: 12pm to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#TuneIn
What: Dhyan Sangeet – A Meditation Program Ft. Prateek Chaitanya
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: August 2
Timing: 10.30am
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#LitTalk
What: Walking Through Storms: Women, Memory and the Making of the Inner Self (Discussants: Sazina Khan, Oroon Das, Gilles Chuyen, Meera Khanna, KG Suresh)
Where: Casuarina, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The House of Bernarda Alba (Director: Shomik Ray)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 2
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: From Garden to Gem: Botanical Jewellery Making
Where: Fat Lulu's, (First Floor) 11, Khan Market
When: August 2
Timing: 4pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Pratyush Chaubey Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: August 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow. com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Handicrafts Bazaar
Where: Good Earth City Centre, Pocket H, Nirvana, Sector 50, Fatehpur, Gurugram
When: August 2 to 30
Timing: 11am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction