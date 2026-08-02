HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 2, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn

Gram it: Be prepared to witness a wet Sunday and see the city in a new light just like this reflection of India Gate that is seen on a glistening road after a rainfall. (Photo: ANI)

What: Sawani-Jugalbandi: Monsoon Sangeet Sabha Ft. Aastha Goswami (Vocals), Chandrima Majumdar (Sarod), Akhtar Hassan (Tabla) and Lalit Sisodia (Harmonium)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 2

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Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#ArtAttack

What: The Rising Horizons

Where: Delhi Art Centre, F-208, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

When: August 2 to 16

Timing: 12pm to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Dhyan Sangeet – A Meditation Program Ft. Prateek Chaitanya

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: August 2

Timing: 10.30am

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#LitTalk

What: Walking Through Storms: Women, Memory and the Making of the Inner Self (Discussants: Sazina Khan, Oroon Das, Gilles Chuyen, Meera Khanna, KG Suresh)

Where: Casuarina, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 2

Timing: 7pm

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Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#Staged

What: The House of Bernarda Alba (Director: Shomik Ray)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 2

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate

What: From Garden to Gem: Botanical Jewellery Making

Where: Fat Lulu's, (First Floor) 11, Khan Market

When: August 2

Timing: 4pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Pratyush Chaubey Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: August 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow. com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

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#FleaSpree

What: Handicrafts Bazaar

Where: Good Earth City Centre, Pocket H, Nirvana, Sector 50, Fatehpur, Gurugram

When: August 2 to 30

Timing: 11am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction