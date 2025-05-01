HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 May 2025

#LitTalk What: 13th Delhi Literature Festival Catch It Live on Friday, 2 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: May 2 to 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bombay Bandook

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF Avenue Mall, Mandir Marg, Saket

When: May 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Jayadev Utsav 2025 | Prashant Behera (Vocal), Ragini Chandershekar (Bharatanatyam) & Jyoti Shrivastava (Odissi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: 36th Padmapani Lecture 2025 | Excavations at Sarnath: 2013-14: New Evidences – Illustrated lecture by Prof BR Mani

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: May 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas: We are the Ocean | Bigger Than Us

Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: May 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Oorja: The Luminous

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Samrat Ashok – Itihas Ke Panno Mein Darj Kora Sach

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 2

Timing: 7.20pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 2

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

