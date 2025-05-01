HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 May 2025
Friday, May 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#LitTalk
What: 13th Delhi Literature Festival
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: May 2 to 4
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Bombay Bandook
Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF Avenue Mall, Mandir Marg, Saket
When: May 2
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Jayadev Utsav 2025 | Prashant Behera (Vocal), Ragini Chandershekar (Bharatanatyam) & Jyoti Shrivastava (Odissi)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: May 2
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: 36th Padmapani Lecture 2025 | Excavations at Sarnath: 2013-14: New Evidences – Illustrated lecture by Prof BR Mani
Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate
When: May 2
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Festival of Ideas: We are the Ocean | Bigger Than Us
Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: May 2
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Oorja: The Luminous
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: May 1 to 7
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Samrat Ashok – Itihas Ke Panno Mein Darj Kora Sach
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: May 2
Timing: 7.20pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: May 2
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)