Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 May 2025

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Friday, May 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

#LitTalk

What: 13th Delhi Literature Festival

Catch It Live on Friday, 2 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)
Catch It Live on Friday, 2 May 2025.(Photo: Henna Rakheja/HT)

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: May 2 to 4

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Bombay Bandook

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, DLF Avenue Mall, Mandir Marg, Saket

When: May 2

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.skillboxes.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: Jayadev Utsav 2025 | Prashant Behera (Vocal), Ragini Chandershekar (Bharatanatyam) & Jyoti Shrivastava (Odissi)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: May 2

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: 36th Padmapani Lecture 2025 | Excavations at Sarnath: 2013-14: New Evidences – Illustrated lecture by Prof BR Mani

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: May 2

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Festival of Ideas: We are the Ocean | Bigger Than Us

Where: Alliance Francaise, ML Bhartia Auditorium, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: May 2

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Oorja: The Luminous

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: May 1 to 7

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#Staged

What: Samrat Ashok – Itihas Ke Panno Mein Darj Kora Sach

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

When: May 2

Timing: 7.20pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: May 2

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

News / HTCity / HTCity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 2 May 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On