HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 September 2025

#Staged
What: IHC Theatre Festival | Aunty Moxie Is Delulu (Directed by Ashiqa Salvan)
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 20
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Noor Chahal Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: September 20
Timing: 9.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Within, Without Tales of Evanescence – Solo exhibition of works of artist Ranjan Kaul
Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate
When: September 19 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Indrajal ft OP Sharma Jr (Magician)
Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House
When: September 20 to October 8
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Casa Bacardi on Tour ft Aditya Rikhari
Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, National Highway 24, Sector 62, Noida
When: September 20
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Aamis – Assamese Feature Film
Where: Pulp Society, B-247, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate
When: September 20
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sarita Vihar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Telling Lies ft Aashish Solanki
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: September 20
Timing: 2pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#LitTalk
What: Bhagavad Gita – Wisdom to Win ft Jaya Row
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: September 20 & 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: The Great Tarini Sale
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
When: September 18 to 21
Timing: 10am to 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)