    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 September 2025

    Saturday, September 20 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Updated on: Sep 20, 2025 1:45 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #Staged

    Catch It Live on Saturday, 20 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    What: IHC Theatre Festival | Aunty Moxie Is Delulu (Directed by Ashiqa Salvan)

    Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: September 20

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Noor Chahal Live

    Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: September 20

    Timing: 9.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Within, Without Tales of Evanescence – Solo exhibition of works of artist Ranjan Kaul

    Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

    When: September 19 to 23

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Indrajal ft OP Sharma Jr (Magician)

    Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

    When: September 20 to October 8

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: Casa Bacardi on Tour ft Aditya Rikhari

    Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, National Highway 24, Sector 62, Noida

    When: September 20

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Aamis – Assamese Feature Film

    Where: Pulp Society, B-247, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate

    When: September 20

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sarita Vihar (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Telling Lies ft Aashish Solanki

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: September 20

    Timing: 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Bhagavad Gita – Wisdom to Win ft Jaya Row

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: September 20 & 21

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: The Great Tarini Sale

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: September 18 to 21

    Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

