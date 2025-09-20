HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 20 September 2025

#Staged Catch It Live on Saturday, 20 September 2025. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

What: IHC Theatre Festival | Aunty Moxie Is Delulu (Directed by Ashiqa Salvan)

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: September 20

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn What: Noor Chahal Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: September 20

Timing: 9.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Within, Without Tales of Evanescence – Solo exhibition of works of artist Ranjan Kaul

Where: LTC, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, near India Gate

When: September 19 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Indrajal ft OP Sharma Jr (Magician)

Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mandi House

When: September 20 to October 8

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn What: Casa Bacardi on Tour ft Aditya Rikhari

Where: International Trade Expo Centre, A-11 Expo Drive, National Highway 24, Sector 62, Noida

When: September 20

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Noida Electronic City (Blue Line)

#CineCall What: Aamis – Assamese Feature Film

Where: Pulp Society, B-247, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate

When: September 20

Timing: 3pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sarita Vihar (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Telling Lies ft Aashish Solanki

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: September 20

Timing: 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#LitTalk What: Bhagavad Gita – Wisdom to Win ft Jaya Row

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 20 & 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree What: The Great Tarini Sale

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: September 18 to 21

Timing: 10am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)