Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 December 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 21, 2024 12:25 PM IST

The day of Dec 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#Staged 

What: Shaam-e-Awadh | Dastan-e-Jaan-e-Alam 

Catch It Live on Saturday, 21 December 2024
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road 

When: December 21 

Timing: 7.30pm 

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com 

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)  

 

#StepUp 

What: Dance & Music Festival 2024 

Where: Delhi Tamil Sangam, Ranji Nagar, Sector 6, RK Puram 

When: December 21 

Timing: 10am to 8.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)  

 

#Staged

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Tughlaq

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: December 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines) 

 

#CineCall 

What: The Elemental You Film Festival | All That Breathes 

Where: KNMA Saket, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket District Centre 

When: December 21 

Timing: 10.30am to 8.30pm 

Entry: Free (Register here) 

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) 

 

#FleaSpree 

What: Jasshn Christmas Carnival  

Where: Park Inn By Radisson, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV 

When: December 21 

Timing: Noon to 7pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
