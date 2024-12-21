HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 December 2024

#Staged What: Shaam-e-Awadh | Dastan-e-Jaan-e-Alam Catch It Live on Saturday, 21 December 2024

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: December 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#StepUp

What: Dance & Music Festival 2024

Where: Delhi Tamil Sangam, Ranji Nagar, Sector 6, RK Puram

When: December 21

Timing: 10am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)

#Staged

What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Tughlaq

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg

When: December 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: The Elemental You Film Festival | All That Breathes

Where: KNMA Saket, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket District Centre

When: December 21

Timing: 10.30am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Jasshn Christmas Carnival

Where: Park Inn By Radisson, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: December 21

Timing: Noon to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

