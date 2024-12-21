HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 December 2024

#Staged
What: Shaam-e-Awadh | Dastan-e-Jaan-e-Alam
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: December 21
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Dance & Music Festival 2024
Where: Delhi Tamil Sangam, Ranji Nagar, Sector 6, RK Puram
When: December 21
Timing: 10am to 8.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Munirka (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Panna Bharat Ram Theatre Festival | Tughlaq
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg
When: December 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: The Elemental You Film Festival | All That Breathes
Where: KNMA Saket, 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket District Centre
When: December 21
Timing: 10.30am to 8.30pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Jasshn Christmas Carnival
Where: Park Inn By Radisson, Ring Road, Vikram Vihar, Lajpat Nagar IV
When: December 21
Timing: Noon to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)