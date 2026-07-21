HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall

Gram it: A priest performs the Yamuna aarti at Vasudev Ghat, on the bank of the Yamuna river. Have you experienced it yet in Delhi? This soulful evening ceremony, which takes place near near ISBT Kashmere Gate, is all about glowing diyas and soothing chanting. To catch it live, must know that it takes place every Sunday and Tuesday at 6.30pm, and entry is free. To reach the ghat and witness this live, one could get off at Kashmere Gate Metro Station that is the nearest.(Photo: Neeraj Chopra/ ANI )

What: Tighi/Motherhood (Director: Jeejivisha Kale)

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Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Games Hospitals Play: Care vs Commerce – Discussants: Dr VK Paul, Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr K Srinath Reddy, Dr Raj Shankar Ghosh, Dr Sumit Ray, CK Mishra & Abantika Ghosh (Author)

Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Yakasi's Daughter (Director: Jayanta Madhab Dutta)

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 21

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

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{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #LitTalk {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What: Mir Taqi Mir Ke Yaad Mein – Literary Conversation & Musical Tribute Ft. Darain Shahidi, Vipin Garg (Speakers) & Vidya Shah (Vocalist) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Mir Taqi Mir Ke Yaad Mein – Literary Conversation & Musical Tribute Ft. Darain Shahidi, Vipin Garg (Speakers) & Vidya Shah (Vocalist) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 6pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entry: Free {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines) #PlayDate {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: Workshop | Live Printing Station – Designing & Printing Custom Art {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Workshop | Live Printing Station – Designing & Printing Custom Art {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Café Coffee Day (CCD), Hotel Chorus, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Café Coffee Day (CCD), Hotel Chorus, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: July 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: July 21 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Timing: 3pm {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #JustForLaughs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What: It's My B'Day Ft. Swati Sachdeva {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: It's My B'Day Ft. Swati Sachdeva {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram {{/usCountry}}

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When: July 21

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Conscious Effort India – Fashion Exhibition

Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: July 21

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

For more follow @htcity.delhijunction

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