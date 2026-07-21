HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Tuesday, July 21 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!
#CineCall
What: Tighi/Motherhood (Director: Jeejivisha Kale)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Games Hospitals Play: Care vs Commerce – Discussants: Dr VK Paul, Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr K Srinath Reddy, Dr Raj Shankar Ghosh, Dr Sumit Ray, CK Mishra & Abantika Ghosh (Author)
Where: Conference Room I, India International Centre (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#CineCall
What: Yakasi's Daughter (Director: Jayanta Madhab Dutta)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Center (IIC), 40 Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 21
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk{{/usCountry}}
What: Mir Taqi Mir Ke Yaad Mein – Literary Conversation & Musical Tribute Ft. Darain Shahidi, Vipin Garg (Speakers) & Vidya Shah (Vocalist){{/usCountry}}
What: Mir Taqi Mir Ke Yaad Mein – Literary Conversation & Musical Tribute Ft. Darain Shahidi, Vipin Garg (Speakers) & Vidya Shah (Vocalist){{/usCountry}}
Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate{{/usCountry}}
Where: Qamar Rais Silver Jubilee Auditorium, Urdu Academy, CPO Building, Kashmere Gate{{/usCountry}}
When: July 21{{/usCountry}}
When: July 21{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 6pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Entry: Free{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Yellow, Red & Violet Lines)
#PlayDate{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Live Printing Station – Designing & Printing Custom Art{{/usCountry}}
What: Workshop | Live Printing Station – Designing & Printing Custom Art{{/usCountry}}
Where: Café Coffee Day (CCD), Hotel Chorus, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place{{/usCountry}}
Where: Café Coffee Day (CCD), Hotel Chorus, B-49, Inner Circle, Connaught Place{{/usCountry}}
When: July 21{{/usCountry}}
When: July 21{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3pm{{/usCountry}}
Timing: 3pm{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs{{/usCountry}}
What: It's My B'Day Ft. Swati Sachdeva{{/usCountry}}
What: It's My B'Day Ft. Swati Sachdeva{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram{{/usCountry}}
When: July 21
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Conscious Effort India – Fashion Exhibition
Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: July 21
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
For more follow @htcity.delhijunction