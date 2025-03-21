HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 March 2025
Friday, March 21 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2025 | Santoor recital ft Rahul Sharma
Where: Open-Air Theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg
When: March 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: It's A Jungle Out There – Solo show by Aparneet Mann
Where: Museo Camera Centre For The Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram
When: March 20 to 23
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#Staged
What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Nazeer Katha Kirtan
Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: March 21
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival | La Vita Accanto/ The Life Apart (Italian)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Vasant Utsav: A Festival of Folk Arts ft Mooralala Marwada
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 21
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8 C, Cyber City, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: March 21
Timing: 5pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Spring Flea Market
Where: La Vie En Rose 2.0 (Basement), Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib
When: March 21
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)