HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 21 March 2025

#TuneIn What: Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival 2025 | Santoor recital ft Rahul Sharma Catch It Live on Friday, 20 March 2025

Where: Open-Air Theatre, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg

When: March 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

What: It's A Jungle Out There – Solo show by Aparneet Mann

Where: Museo Camera Centre For The Photographic Arts, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram

When: March 20 to 23

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#Staged

What: Triveni Theatre Fest 2025 | Nazeer Katha Kirtan

Where: Amphitheatre, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: March 21

Timing: 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival | La Vita Accanto/ The Life Apart (Italian)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#TuneIn

What: Vasant Utsav: A Festival of Folk Arts ft Mooralala Marwada

Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 21

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: The Laugh Store, Tower 8 C, Cyber City, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: March 21

Timing: 5pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree

What: Spring Flea Market

Where: La Vie En Rose 2.0 (Basement), Westend Marg, Said-ul-Ajaib

When: March 21

Timing: 2pm to 10pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

