HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 August 2024

#StepUp What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Dance | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sahana Shridhar Catch It Live on 22 August 2024

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Chhaya – The Shadow of Leather Puppets and Storytelling

Where: MATI, 1 Basement, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 14 to 25

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

#CineCall

What: Puntos Suspensivos | Tesis Sobre Un Homocidio

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: August 22

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Random Order Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 22

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs

What: Taazaphool ft Pranav Sharma

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: August 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

