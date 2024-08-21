HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 August 2024

#StepUpWhat: IIC Monsoon Festival of Dance | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sahana ShridharWhere: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: August 22Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #ArtAttack What: Chhaya – The Shadow of Leather Puppets and StorytellingWhere: MATI, 1 Basement, Hauz Khas VillageWhen: August 14 to 25Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm Entry: Free Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line) #CineCallWhat: Puntos Suspensivos | Tesis Sobre Un HomocidioWhere: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught PlaceWhen: August 22Timing: 1.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines) #TuneInWhat: Random Order LiveWhere: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya NagarWhen: August 22Timing: 8.30pmEntry: www.thepianoman.inNearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line) #JustForLaughsWhat: Taazaphool ft Pranav SharmaWhere: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IVWhen: August 22Timing: 7pmEntry: www.bookmyshow.comNearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction