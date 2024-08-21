 HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 August 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 22 August 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of Aug 22 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#StepUp

What: IIC Monsoon Festival of Dance | Bharatanatyam Recital ft Sahana Shridhar

Catch It Live on 22 August 2024
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: August 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) 

 

#ArtAttack 

What: Chhaya – The Shadow of Leather Puppets and Storytelling

Where: MATI, 1 Basement, Hauz Khas Village

When: August 14 to 25

Timing: 10.30am to 7.30pm 

Entry: Free 

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow Line)

 

#CineCall

What: Puntos Suspensivos | Tesis Sobre Un Homocidio

Where: Instituto Cervantes, 48 Hanuman Road, Connaught Place

When: August 22

Timing: 1.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

 

#TuneIn

What: Random Order Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar

When: August 22

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

 

#JustForLaughs

What: Taazaphool ft Pranav Sharma

Where: TOT Studio, C-110, Dayanand Colony, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: August 22

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)

 

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
