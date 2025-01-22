HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 January 2025

#ArtAttack
What: New on New
Where: Champatree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II
When: January 22 to 28
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#TuneIn
What: Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Nila Sinha Roy
Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: January 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: The Chorus
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate
When: January 23
Timing: 11.30am & 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Nayab Midha Live
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: January 23
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Thursday Tickles ft Aashish Solanki
Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
When: January 23
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)