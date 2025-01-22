Menu Explore
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 January 2025

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2025 10:00 PM IST

Thursday, Jan 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: New on New

Catch It Live on Thursday, 23 January 2025
Catch It Live on Thursday, 23 January 2025

Where: Champatree Art Gallery, W-114, Greater Kailash II

When: January 22 to 28

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#TuneIn

What: Vocal Recital ft Vidushi Nila Sinha Roy

Where: The Theatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: January 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#CineCall

What: The Chorus

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate

When: January 23

Timing: 11.30am & 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#Staged

What: Nayab Midha Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: January 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs

What: Thursday Tickles ft Aashish Solanki

Where: Lightroom, 12A, Deer Park, Hauz Khas

When: January 23

Timing: 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

