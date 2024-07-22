HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2024

#ArtAttackWhat: Tales from the East: Embers, Echoes, and Stories of Shifting EarthWhere: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado SaraiWhen: July 18 to August 18Timing: 11am to 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line) #TuneInWhat: Gurudiksha 2024 | Tabla-Pakhawaj Duet ft Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri & Pt Ravi Shankar UpadhyayWhere: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi RoadWhen: July 23Timing: 7pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) #LitTalkWhat: The Relevance of Sri Aurobindo TodayWhere: Conference Room II, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller MargWhen: July 23Timing: 6.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) #FleaSpreeWhat: Rakhi & Teej Edit Women Listed BazaarWhere: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK PuramWhen: July 23Timing: 11am to 8.30pmEntry: FreeNearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line) For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction