Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 23 July 2024

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 22, 2024 05:00 PM IST

The day of July 23 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, check out HT City Delhi Junction on Insta!

#ArtAttack

What: Tales from the East: Embers, Echoes, and Stories of Shifting Earth

Catch It Live on 23 July 2024

Where: Exhibit 320, F-320, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

When: July 18 to August 18

Timing: 11am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn

What: Gurudiksha 2024 | Tabla-Pakhawaj Duet ft Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri & Pt Ravi Shankar Upadhyay

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 23

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Relevance of Sri Aurobindo Today

Where: Conference Room II, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg

When: July 23

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#FleaSpree

What: Rakhi & Teej Edit Women Listed Bazaar

Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram

When: July 23

Timing: 11am to 8.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

© 2024 HindustanTimes
