HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 July 2025
Thursday, July 24 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#TuneIn
What: Bollywood Night ft Aakarshak Band
Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad
When: July 24
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Objects May Appear Softer
Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas
When: July 24 to September 4
Timing: Noon to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line & Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: 28th Gifts World Expo
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
When: July 24 to 26
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Tickets available here
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#CineCall
What: Arthur Rambo (French film with English subtitles)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: July 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: The Media Dialogues | The Media, Operation Sindoor and India’s Diplomatic Outreach – Vivek Katju, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Manish Tewari, C Rajamohan, Praveen Swami and Bharat Bhushan
Where: Seminar Rooms 1,2 and 3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: July 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: 10th Natnaagar Festival – An evening of Classical Music & Dance
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: July 24
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Shikha Chauhaan Live – A Trial Comedy Solo Show
Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram
When: July 24
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)