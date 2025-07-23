HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 24 July 2025

#TuneIn What: Bollywood Night ft Aakarshak Band Catch It Live on Thursday, 24 July 2025. (Photo: Anurag Mehra/HT)

Where: The Terrace, Plot 1, Sector 5, Vaishali, Ghaziabad

When: July 24

Timing: 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Vaishali (Blue Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Objects May Appear Softer

Where: Black Cube Gallery, G12A, Hauz Khas

When: July 24 to September 4

Timing: Noon to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow Line & Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: 28th Gifts World Expo

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

When: July 24 to 26

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Tickets available here

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#CineCall

What: Arthur Rambo (French film with English subtitles)

Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

When: July 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: The Media Dialogues | The Media, Operation Sindoor and India’s Diplomatic Outreach – Vivek Katju, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Manish Tewari, C Rajamohan, Praveen Swami and Bharat Bhushan

Where: Seminar Rooms 1,2 and 3, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

What: 10th Natnaagar Festival – An evening of Classical Music & Dance

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: July 24

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#JustForLaughs

What: Shikha Chauhaan Live – A Trial Comedy Solo Show

Where: Nerds of Comedy, 14, Block C, Sushant Lok Phase-I, Sector 43, Gurugram

When: July 24

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

